These 16GB Corsair RAM kits are down to £54 / $60 right now

It is another week in the year 2020, which must mean there’s yet another deal on Corsair’s excellent Vengeance LPX RAM. Indeed, if you head over to Amazon right now, you can nab a 16GB RPS Rig-approved kit clocked at a very nippy 3600MHz for just £54 / $60 at the moment, which are some of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this particular speed in recent months.

Sure, the saving of £8 you’re getting in the UK compared to its normal price of around £62 doesn’t sound particularly bargain-tastic in the grand scheme of things, but considering other Corsair RAM deals I’ve highlighted in the past have only tended to get as low as £60, this is still a pretty good discount all things considered.

There’s also a similarly good deal for our fellow RAM hunters over in the US at the moment, too. This is another Corsair Vengenace LPX 16GB (2x 8GB) kit clocked at 3600MHz, and it’s down to a very agreeable $60. Amazon will tell you it usually costs $115, but this is, in short, nonsense. Instead, my Amazon price tracker shows that this particular set has often veered between $70 and $80 in recent months, occasionally dipping to $64 or $62 over the course of August. Today’s price of $60, meanwhile, is the lowest it’s ever been in all the years it’s been on sale, making it well worth snapping up if you’re thinking of building a new PC soon.

As I’ve said on previous occasions, 16GB of RAM is a good amount to aim for on a modern gaming PC. While 8GB is just about enough if you’re on a really tight budget, bumping it up to 16GB gives you more leeway for things like streaming, having a web browser open at the same time as your game, and running other programs in the background like Discord and Spotify.

You really don’t need much more than 16GB for a regular PC in this day and age, as 32GB is just overkill for anything but the most hardcore of simulation games. Even Microsoft Flight Simulator still recommends you have 16GB of RAM, and only has 32GB as part of its ‘ideal’ PC specification.

If you are in the market for 32GB of RAM, though, then US buyers can get a pair of 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3600MHz sticks for $120 at the moment, but UK deals hunters are better off buying two pairs of the 16GB kit above if they want to maintain the same speed. Indeed, the cheapest 32GB (2x 16GB) 3600MHz goes for £125, which is a lot more expensive. Just make sure you’ve got enough clearance for four 8GB sticks, as sometimes your CPU cooler can inadvertently block one of them off.

As for the 32GB US kit, this is also the cheapest it’s ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, even if the week-on-week saving of $5 doesn’t sound like much overall. Either way, it’s a good time to buy if you’re looking for a nice upgrade.