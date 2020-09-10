DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE
4

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising ventures out this December

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

10th September 2020 / 8:24PM

What was once Gods And Monsters is now officially Immortals Fenyx Rising. While we’ve known for a bit already, Ubisoft christened the name with a renewed announcement trailer during tonight’s Ubisoft Forward stream – reintroducing their open-world hack n’ slash with a December release date

The name’s still a bit naff, but hey. It’s nice to get a proper look at their Olympian adventure for the first time since its announcement last year.

That trailer was followed by a gameplay overview vid, giving us a deeper look at Ubisoft’s take on Breath Of The Wild – and dang, it really does look like a big Greek Zelda. There’s a huge, stylish open world to hack and slash and puzzle your way through, with four main stories to plug through before striking at the glowing castle in the center of the world. Bloody hell, they even have that cliff-climbing shot straight off Zelda’s box-art.

There are a few neat twists on the format, though. Zeus and Prometheus will be narrating your tale, bickering with each other as they do so, helping sell the idea of playing an ancient epic. You’ll also get to completely customise your Fenyx’ look, choosing their gender, skin colour, hair, and all. Ubisoft are pretty good at this open-world lark, mind, and it’ll be interesting to see their take on BOTW’s ideas. Besides, if all else fails, you can also fly. Handy, in a pinch.

There’ll be more info shared during the Ubisoft Forward post-show, and our own Alice B will be sharing her own thoughts after getting a hands-on with Fenyx and the gang. Immortals Fenyx Rising will launch on Epic Games and Uplay on December 3rd.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising may launch in December

26

Ubisoft Forward stream next week will show what Gods & Monsters has become

17

Ubisoft's open world Gods & Monsters may be renamed Immortals Fenyx Rising

34

Latest articles

Immortals Fenyx Rising is like if Assassin's Creed had a Zelda baby and Ubi got custody

Print the myth

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake announced

Eight years later, The Unfinished Swan finally lands on PC

1

Ubisoft CEO apologises to people they didn't protect

2