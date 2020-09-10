Watch Dogs: Legion DLC will bring back Aiden Pearce, still wearing his iconic cap

To the delight of perhaps as many as seven people, Ubisoft today announced that Watch_Underscore_Dogs protagonist Aiden “The Fox” Pearce will come to Watch Dogs: Legion in DLC. Six years after the first game, he’s still wearing his stupid coat and “iconic” cap as he visits London for surly business. He’s not even washed the cap.



“I cannot describe Pearce’s character any better than ‘cheese & onion’,” our Watch Dogs review said back in the day. “Even his anger, grief and guilt are mild.”

The seven people gagging for a bag of the ol’ stink will get to play as him in a new story coming as part of the DLC Season Pass. No word yet on when exactly he’ll be dropping by.

It’s not all tourists visiting from Chicago. Ubisoft also announced they’ve teamed up with a London native, Stormzy, whose music video Rainfall will be part of a mission. Check out the trailer this-a-way. Much happier seeing Stormzy than chuffing Aiden Pearce.

Watch Dogs: Legion is due out October 29th via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. The edition which includes the DLC Season Pass costs about £30 more, so I assume it’ll cost about that if you later want to buy it separately? The game’s also coming to Xbox Xeriex X, Xbone, PS4, PS5, and Stadia.

Ahead of today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, company CEO Yves Guillemot apologised to the people they didn’t protect, among other controversies.