Crusader Kings 3 barbershop - how to customise your character

Get a royal fresh trim.

James Law

Staff Writer

11th September 2020 / 1:38PM

Featured post The barbershop in Crusader Kings 3 for character customisation

At the moment, Crusader Kings 3 only has character customisation for existing rulers and family members, rather than CK2’s more versatile ruler creator. That doesn’t mean you’re without choice though! You can easily make small changes to your character without the need for mods or DLC.

Here’s how to access the barbershop in Crusader Kings 3.

How to customise your character in the barbershop in Crusader Kings 3

Whilst the options aren’t as robust as previous games at launch, we’ll be seeing a more dedicated character creator further down the line as DLC. For the moment though, the barbershop will have to suffice, allowing you to change the clothing, hair, hat, and beard of your family members (the beard option is unfortunately only available for male family members).

Here’s how:

  1. Click on your character portrait in the bottom-left hand corner of the screen.
  2. Right click on the family member you want to customise.
  3. Select the small icon just to the right of their name, between the ‘pin’ and ‘go to location’ options. It looks like a little pair of scissors or hair straighteners or something.
  4. Select your clothes, headwear, hair, and beard, as well as the hair colour.

We expect to see more character customisation options further into the game’s life cycle, but for now I’ll be enjoying putting all my kings and emperors in nightgowns or prison clothes and giving them all the largest crowns I can get my hands on.

We’ll keep you updated on any further info on character customisation in Crusader Kings 3! If you’re a new player, you might want to check out our Crusader Kings 3 beginner tips and tricks page for a bit more information before embarking on your first quest.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

