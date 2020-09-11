Panzer Dragoon: Remake will launch on PC soon

The dragon combat game of 90s fame is spreading its wings for a PC release soon, the developers say. The Panzer Dragoon: Remake was originally expected last winter and was later released on the Nintendo Switch in March this year, so it’s good to hear that PC date may finally be landing. They’ve not given a date, so we’ll just have to see what flavor of “soon” they mean.

The developers have announced the the Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to Steam and GOG and the PS4 “soon” with an Xbox launch “a bit later”. When the remake does arrive on PC, they say you’ll be taking flight with “improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards.” The visual update is pretty plain to see, though I admit I’m still a bit charmed by the original.



Our corporate pals at Eurogamer have already given the Switch version a try and found it to be faithful, perhaps to a fault. “This feels, more often than not, like a fanmade project, with cut corners and slim production values,” they say. “But it’s important to emphasize the fan part of that equation, because this clearly comes from a place of passion, with the source material being treated with utmost respect.” Apparently it’s best played with the classic control scheme rather than the one that splits movement and aiming between the two analog sticks on a modern controller.

Us PC folks will get to judge that for ourselves soon, it seems. You can find the Panzer Dragoon: Remake on Steam and GOG.