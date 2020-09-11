PAX X EGX schedule is up, detailing the nine days of gaming goodness

PAX Online and EGX Digital have teamed up this month to bring you PAX X EGX, a joint show we here at RPS have been affectionately referring to as “Pax Eggs”. Starting Saturday, you’ll be able to feast your eyes on nine days of round-the-clock streams – from live Let’s Plays and competitive tournaments, to developer panels and podcasts. We’ll be there doing some fun stuff, as will our corporate siblings from sites like Dicebreaker. Oh also, all of the panels are free, and it’ll have demos too. So yeah, come hang out!

You can see the full schedule for the event right here. Sessions are split across 11 different livestreams and some will run at the same time, so it’s probably a good idea to take a quick look now to plan out all the ones you want to catch.



It’d be rude of me not to immediately plug the live edition of the Rock Paper Shotgun Electronic Wireless Show podcast. Alice B, Nate and Matthew will be discussing the theme “living a normal life”, because life hasn’t been very normal this year, really. I think it’s mostly an excuse for them to talk about the Sims, but you can find more details on that one over here.

For those of you looking to kickstart a career in games, reporter Elle Osili-Wood is hosting an episode of the Getting Into Games podcast. This one’s all about mental health and games, which, in a year like this, is a pretty important one to be talking about. If you’re more interested in game dev than journalism, developers from studios like Niantic and Dambuster are doing a panel about routes into that side of the industry, too.

Then, if you want to get involved with some live gaming, our pals at Dicebreaker will play Romeo And/Or Juliet with the audience, and the folks from Jackbox are unveiling their newest Party Pack and letting you join in the fun.

Personally, I’m a massive fan of speedrunning, so you’ll probably catch me over in the UKSM corner. They’ll be showcasing runs of Crash Bandicoot, BioShock, a bunch of Resident Evil games, and loads more.

PAX Online X EGX Digital takes place between 12th and 20th of September. It has absolutely tons of stuff to watch and get involved with, so keep an eye on the PAX X EGX website and the EGX Twitter to stay up to date.