The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

11th September 2020

The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying the theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 24 answers, three of which are abbreviations.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: sci-fi movies (defoxed by Gothnak)

a. The Black Hole / Winchester (phlebas)
b. La Jetée / Paris (GrouchoMerckx)
c. Logan’s Run / Fort Worth (fitzevan)
d. Metropolis / Madrid (Gothnak)
e. THX 1138 / Washington PA (phuzz)
f. Argo / Milwaukee (Gothnak)
g. Solaris / Blackpool (phuzz)
h. Escape from New York / St. Louis (phlebas)
i. Village of the Damned / Letchmore Heath, Herts (GrouchoMerckx)
j. 2001: A Space Odyssey / Oakland (Gothnak)
k. Blade Runner / Los Angeles (phuzz, Syt)
l. Stalker / Tallinn (Syt)

Tim Stone

Contributor

Contributor

More by me

How to increase, raise, and replenish levies and armies in Crusader Kings 3

Need an army? You'll need to raise some levies.

Crusader Kings 3 barbershop - how to customise your character

Get a royal fresh trim.

Crusader Kings 3 beginner tips and tricks

How to get started in Crusader Kings 3!

