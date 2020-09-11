The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying the theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 24 answers, three of which are abbreviations.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: sci-fi movies (defoxed by Gothnak)

a. The Black Hole / Winchester (phlebas)

b. La Jetée / Paris (GrouchoMerckx)

c. Logan’s Run / Fort Worth (fitzevan)

d. Metropolis / Madrid (Gothnak)

e. THX 1138 / Washington PA (phuzz)

f. Argo / Milwaukee (Gothnak)

g. Solaris / Blackpool (phuzz)

h. Escape from New York / St. Louis (phlebas)

i. Village of the Damned / Letchmore Heath, Herts (GrouchoMerckx)

j. 2001: A Space Odyssey / Oakland (Gothnak)

k. Blade Runner / Los Angeles (phuzz, Syt)

l. Stalker / Tallinn (Syt)