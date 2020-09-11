The Foxer
The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying the theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 24 answers, three of which are abbreviations.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: sci-fi movies (defoxed by Gothnak)
a. The Black Hole / Winchester (phlebas)
b. La Jetée / Paris (GrouchoMerckx)
c. Logan’s Run / Fort Worth (fitzevan)
d. Metropolis / Madrid (Gothnak)
e. THX 1138 / Washington PA (phuzz)
f. Argo / Milwaukee (Gothnak)
g. Solaris / Blackpool (phuzz)
h. Escape from New York / St. Louis (phlebas)
i. Village of the Damned / Letchmore Heath, Herts (GrouchoMerckx)
j. 2001: A Space Odyssey / Oakland (Gothnak)
k. Blade Runner / Los Angeles (phuzz, Syt)
l. Stalker / Tallinn (Syt)