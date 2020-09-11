DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE
2

Weave through puzzles in spider platformer Webbed next year

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th September 2020 / 7:14PM

Look, I don’t like spiders any more than the next bear but even I’ll admit this one is cute. This intrepid lady is on her way through the forest to save her boyfriend (also a spider?) from a very large bird. In Webbed, she can swing and weave her way through the forest’s many dangers with the incredible tensile strength of spider webs. It’s horrifyingly adorable.

“Leave your own unique mark by spinning webs through the interconnected world,” say Sbug Games. “Stick webs to almost anything and use them to create your own paths.” Webbed is an open world of sorts, they say, though it’s separated into different rooms. As you adventure and explore, any webs you’ve placed in the past will remain when you return. You’ll be able to help friendly bugs along the way who may assist you with your rescue mission in return.

The trailer above shows off what look to be some rope physics puzzles, a bit of skilled spider-woman platforming, and—oh no. It appears to have the dreaded level where the water is rising and you have to use your quick thinking and platforming skills to outpace it.

Wait, what’s she doing with a skateboard? Heck if I know, but I’m into it. Oh, and it’s got an arachnophobia mode that turns your spider into a purple, web-shooting blob. Still cute.

I’m not a particularly competent platformer, especially when you add in the complexity of shooting and swinging. This may be a pass for me personally but dang if it doesn’t look adorable.

Webbed is planned to launch sometime in 2021. You can find it over on Steam.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur's Gate 3 will let your co-op partners and Twitch chat vote on dialogue choices

6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: release date, price, specs, benchmarks

Necromunda: Underhive Wars plans to fix crashes and save corruption

7

PAX X EGX schedule is up, detailing the nine days of gaming goodness

Latest articles

Baldur's Gate 3 will let your co-op partners and Twitch chat vote on dialogue choices

6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: release date, price, specs, benchmarks

Necromunda: Underhive Wars plans to fix crashes and save corruption

7

PAX X EGX schedule is up, detailing the nine days of gaming goodness