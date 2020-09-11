Weave through puzzles in spider platformer Webbed next year

Look, I don’t like spiders any more than the next bear but even I’ll admit this one is cute. This intrepid lady is on her way through the forest to save her boyfriend (also a spider?) from a very large bird. In Webbed, she can swing and weave her way through the forest’s many dangers with the incredible tensile strength of spider webs. It’s horrifyingly adorable.

“Leave your own unique mark by spinning webs through the interconnected world,” say Sbug Games. “Stick webs to almost anything and use them to create your own paths.” Webbed is an open world of sorts, they say, though it’s separated into different rooms. As you adventure and explore, any webs you’ve placed in the past will remain when you return. You’ll be able to help friendly bugs along the way who may assist you with your rescue mission in return.



The trailer above shows off what look to be some rope physics puzzles, a bit of skilled spider-woman platforming, and—oh no. It appears to have the dreaded level where the water is rising and you have to use your quick thinking and platforming skills to outpace it.

Wait, what’s she doing with a skateboard? Heck if I know, but I’m into it. Oh, and it’s got an arachnophobia mode that turns your spider into a purple, web-shooting blob. Still cute.

I’m not a particularly competent platformer, especially when you add in the complexity of shooting and swinging. This may be a pass for me personally but dang if it doesn’t look adorable.

Webbed is planned to launch sometime in 2021. You can find it over on Steam.