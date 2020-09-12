Kena: Bridge Of Spirits delays its release into early 2021

Once again, the stress fires of 2020 have knocked another game’s release plans out the window. This time it’s Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, a whimsical adventure debut from the folks at Ember Labs. The developers announced this week that their stylish first steps into the world of videogames will now release in the early months of next year, following a shaky adjustment to the awkwardness of working from home.

Announced back at Sony’s notE3 PlayStation stream back in June (and confirmed for PC after the fact), Kena is an awfully pretty puzzle/explore/fight ’em up with some strong Zelda vibes.



Once set to release on the Epic Games Store this winter, developers Ember Lab this week chose to postpone the game’s launch until early 2021. You probably know the drill by now: 2020 happened, and making videogames in the midst of the hell year has made videogame development a whole lot harder.

“This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped,” Ember Lab wrote in a Tweet, yesterday. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits to Q1 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team.”

As per, Ember Lab explain that the extra time will be used to give the game another round of polish. They also promise we’ll hear more about their whimsical romp within the coming months, ahead of an eventual release in the early months of next year.