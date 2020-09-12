DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits delays its release into early 2021

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

12th September 2020 / 12:54PM

Once again, the stress fires of 2020 have knocked another game’s release plans out the window. This time it’s Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, a whimsical adventure debut from the folks at Ember Labs. The developers announced this week that their stylish first steps into the world of videogames will now release in the early months of next year, following a shaky adjustment to the awkwardness of working from home.

Announced back at Sony’s notE3 PlayStation stream back in June (and confirmed for PC after the fact), Kena is an awfully pretty puzzle/explore/fight ’em up with some strong Zelda vibes.

Once set to release on the Epic Games Store this winter, developers Ember Lab this week chose to postpone the game’s launch until early 2021. You probably know the drill by now: 2020 happened, and making videogames in the midst of the hell year has made videogame development a whole lot harder.

“This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped,” Ember Lab wrote in a Tweet, yesterday. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits to Q1 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team.”

As per, Ember Lab explain that the extra time will be used to give the game another round of polish. They also promise we’ll hear more about their whimsical romp within the coming months, ahead of an eventual release in the early months of next year.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has some cute Zelda vibes

11

Sorry, Hades will no longer have cross-saves on launch

Co-op RTS DwarfHeim will launch in early access in October, and gets a new demo today

Watch the Foundation devs show me how to play their game competently for EGX Digital

The experts have arrived

Latest articles

Sorry, Hades will no longer have cross-saves on launch

Co-op RTS DwarfHeim will launch in early access in October, and gets a new demo today

Watch the Foundation devs show me how to play their game competently for EGX Digital

The experts have arrived

Great big gaming digi-vent PAX X EGX kicks off today