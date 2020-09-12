Watch the Foundation devs show me how to play their game competently for EGX Digital

It is no secret that I both really love early-access medieval city-builder Foundation, and am also not very good at it. Luckily, I was able to wrangle Polymorph Games’ creative director Philippe Dion and community manager Andy Ashton to show me how it’s done, in a combined interview and let’s play for EGX Online.

Synchronise your watches now, because it'll be streaming at 1pm UK time today (that's 2pm CEST and 8am ET) on PAXEGX.com.



Philippe and Ash give a comprehensive tour of how this grid-less, relaxing city builder works, with Phil peeling back the curtain a little on some of thegames that inspired Foundation, and the challenges of development. Since Foundation is still in early access, there’s also interesting chat about developing during that and incorporating ongoing community feedback, and Ash shows off some of the amazing buildings and mods that the community has been making. Plus, we get some sneaky details on what’s coming in future updates!