Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

A Star Wars: Squadrons animated short introduces your Imperial squadmate

Lauren Morton

Contributor

14th September 2020 / 10:54PM

Star Wars: Squadrons is suiting up for takeoff next month, as are the pilots you’ll meet during your space battles. Motive Studios have produced a new story short to introduce you to one of ’em. Varko Grey is in a spot of trouble when he misses the bus during an Imperial retreat from battle. It’s called “Hunted”, which is what happens when an Alliance pilot spots him adrift without his squad.

As we know, Squadrons takes place after the Battle of Endor while the Empire is on its back foot having lots its Emperor and the fledgling New Republic is pressing their advantage. “The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction,” Electronic Arts say. “But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing.”

Funny how the right framing can make a  jaunty orange-wearing Alliance pilot look downright dastardly as he’s chasing down a wounded Imperial. This here’s some Empire propaganda, it is.

The campaign will put you in the cockpit of two different pilots—one Imperial and one Alliance. EA say that Grey is one of the squadmates you’ll fight alongside. You can even spot him in that earlier intro to Star Wars: Squadrons’ story from last month.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch on October 2nd for £35/€40/$40 on SteamOrigin, and the Epic Games Store. Apparently there’s an X-Wing styled Fortnite glider in it for ya if you choose to buy it through Epic.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer gives a wee peek at the story campaign

31

Star Wars: Squadrons will let you disable cosmetics if you don't want to see people's tricked-out ships

34

Modded X-Wing Alliance looks incredible for a 21-year-old game

37

Star Wars: Squadrons battles are "inspired by World War II aerial combat"

36

Latest articles

Fall Guys used to banish cheaters to secret cheater-only servers

3

Borderlands 3's next DLC will add a new skill tree for every vault hunter

3

Star Citizen director assures fans it "is not a pipe dream"

57

Asus and Ikea are joining forces to make new gaming furniture

12