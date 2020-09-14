A Star Wars: Squadrons animated short introduces your Imperial squadmate

Star Wars: Squadrons is suiting up for takeoff next month, as are the pilots you’ll meet during your space battles. Motive Studios have produced a new story short to introduce you to one of ’em. Varko Grey is in a spot of trouble when he misses the bus during an Imperial retreat from battle. It’s called “Hunted”, which is what happens when an Alliance pilot spots him adrift without his squad.

As we know, Squadrons takes place after the Battle of Endor while the Empire is on its back foot having lots its Emperor and the fledgling New Republic is pressing their advantage. “The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction,” Electronic Arts say. “But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing.”



Funny how the right framing can make a jaunty orange-wearing Alliance pilot look downright dastardly as he’s chasing down a wounded Imperial. This here’s some Empire propaganda, it is.

The campaign will put you in the cockpit of two different pilots—one Imperial and one Alliance. EA say that Grey is one of the squadmates you’ll fight alongside. You can even spot him in that earlier intro to Star Wars: Squadrons’ story from last month.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch on October 2nd for £35/€40/$40 on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. Apparently there’s an X-Wing styled Fortnite glider in it for ya if you choose to buy it through Epic.