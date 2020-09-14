Halo 3: ODST drops onto PC next week

Halo’s long-overdue missing PC releases will continue with Halo 3: ODST next Tuesday, the 22nd of September, Microsoft announced today. ODST was one of Bungie’s last Halo games and it turns away from jacked supersoldier Master Chef to focus on some regular squishy humans: Orbital Drop Shock Troopers. The game has a good squad of these, borrowing voices from noughties sci-fi stars including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, and Adam Baldwin off Firefly and Tricia Helfer off Battlestar Galactica (plus Nathan Drake, just because). I heard good things but never played it, so I’m quite looking forward to this.



Set during-ish Halo 2, ODST focuses on a squad of troops who land in their wee pods to fight the Covenant invasion of New Mombasa. Lots of urban action for a series so often found running around fields. And you’ve got all your mates from off the telly.

First released on Xbox 360 in 2009, Halo 3: ODST is coming to PC with support high resolutions, high framerates, FOV options, and other such technobits. It still looks largely the same, mind – it’s not a big remake or owt.

Halo 3: ODST is headed to Steam and the Microsoft Store on September 22nd, sold separately or coming as part of The Master Chief Collection.

Halo Infinite, the first new-new game in the series in five years, was recently delayed into 2021 – which probably beats their backup plan of releasing it in parts. You’ll have to wait a while yet to experience that spacegorilla’s WWE promo.