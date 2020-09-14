Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Save $1300 on this RTX 2080-powered Asus gaming laptop

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

14th September 2020 / 11:55AM

A photo of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531

There have been a spate of pretty good deals on Asus gaming laptops over the past few months, and this latest one from Newegg is well worth a look if you’re after an RTX 2080 powered laptop on the cheap. The laptop in question is the super slim Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531, and one of my biggest complaints when I reviewed it last year was its sky-high price. Fortunately, though, you can get a Core i7 / RTX 2080 model for just $1700 at the moment, which is just a shade cheaper than its regular price of $3000.

Part of the reason it’s going cheap is because it only has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor inside it, which is getting on a bit now we’re on Intel’s 10th Gen of laptop CPUs. Still, as you’ll be able to see in my GX531 review, the Core i7-8750H still provides plenty of processing power for playing games and desktop applications, so you shouldn’t be caught short even if it’s getting on a bit now.

Elsewhere, the GX531 has a very good spec indeed, offering up 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and the aforementioned RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics chip. The 15.6in display also has a 1920×1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and its IPS panel produces lovely accurate colours that really ping off the screen.

The keyboard takes a little bit of getting used to, having been shunted down from its usual position to the very bottom of the keyboard tray, but I found it didn’t take long to adapt to it when I had it in for testing. Plus, its metal chassis is super slim and light, making it very easy to pop in a bag and carry around with you on the move.

Indeed, $1700 is a much better price for an RTX 2080 laptop than its usual $3000, although if your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, Newegg have also sliced $350 off the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus ROG Strix GL531, taking it down to $950.

This laptop only has an Intel Core i5-9300H processor and 8GB of RAM, but you still get a 512GB SSD, and a 120Hz 1920×1080 resolution display. Alternatively, you can find lots of other sub-$1000 gaming laptops in our regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals hub, so why not have a read and see what you can find.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This 1TB WD Blue SSD is down to just $95 right now

Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator went surprisingly well

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 14th September 2020

Crusader Kings 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater combine in a gnarly mod

3

Latest articles

This 1TB WD Blue SSD is down to just $95 right now

Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator went surprisingly well

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 14th September 2020

Crusader Kings 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater combine in a gnarly mod

3