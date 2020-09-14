This 1TB WD Blue SSD is down to just $95 right now

Good news, 1TB SSD hunters. Newegg have slashed $35 off the excellent WD Blue 3D NAND SSD today, taking this normally $130 bit of SATA storage down to a very agreeable $95, making it quite a bit cheaper than what you’ll find over on Amazon US right now. It’s also better value than the new Samsung 870 Qvo right now, too, making this a great buy if you’re after lots of storage on the cheap.

You’ll need to make sure you use the promo code 93XPT32 at checkout to get it at its $95 deal price, as this knocks another $10 off its already discounted price of $105. Alas, the code only works on the 1TB model of the WD Blue 3D NAND, so you won’t be able to make use of it on any of its other size capacities.

Still, a 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD for under $100 is still pretty good going, and much better than spending $60 on the 500GB model, or indeed $230 on the 2TB version. In fact, you’re better off snapping up multiple 1TB drives if you’re after a lot of new storage right now, as you’ll end up saving a lot more money in the long run.

The WD Blue 3D NAND is currently my SSD of choice in our RPS Rig build, and while it’s not as fast as its Samsung or Crucial competition when it comes to random read and write speeds, it’s still a great drive in its own right, and one that’s often better value than its more expensive rivals. Its random read and write times aren’t as fast as my current ‘big’ SSD favourite, the Samsung 870 Qvo, all told, but I think I’d be willing to put up with its slower speeds if it meant I only needed to pay $95 as opposed to $110.

Then again, if you’ve got a motherboard that supports NVMe SSDs, then you might actually be better off getting the excellent WD Blue SN550 instead, as the 1TB model of this is currently down to $105 at the moment. The SN550 is exponentially faster than both the SATA-based Blue 3D NAND and 870 Qvo, and well worth spending the extra if you’ve got a motherboard that supports it.

Other SSDs are available, of course, so be sure to check out our regularly updated SSD deals hub to see what else is on offer.