Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Bam! Pow! Overwatch gets graphic with Tracer's Comic Challenge

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

15th September 2020 / 8:36PM

Super-powered heroes? Nefarious evil organisations? Dubious allegories to real-world oppression? Overwatch is already basically a comic book series, so why not lean all the way into that? This month, Blizzard are doing just that. Tracer’s Comic Challenge is a graphic two-week event for picking up some themed cosmetics, running alongside the release of a new webcomic starring everyone’s favourite spatially-unbound Londoner.

First things first, the London Calling comic. I’m no up on my Overwatch lore, but it seems Tracer’s dealing with her post-Overwatch-disbanding blues by meeting cool crime robots, gushing over The Ramones, and oi luv it’s aw proper Lahndun and that, innit?

If you’ve been following Overwatch’s “Challenge” events so far, you’ll know how this works. Win 3, 6 or 9 games over the course of the event, and you’ll unlock increasingly flashy cosmetics – a player icon, spray and legendary skin, respectively. The skin itself is suitably slick, a pop-art blue and pick affair with bleach-white hair and “kapow!” stickers all over her time-gloves.

If you don’t feel like actually playing Overwatch (hey), you can also tune into select Twitch streams to passively earn some goodies. You’ll need to link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts, obvs, but there are some delightfully daft biff-bam-pow sprays to pick up if you do. Any stream running in the Overwatch category will be eligible for rewards, so take your pick and leave it running for a few hours.

Tracer’s Comic Challenge is a little shorter than usual, kicking off today and running through ’til September 28th. Mind that you can’t just rewind time if you don’t get your wins in before the deadline.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Overwatch

Heroic effort

120

Overwatch: Sombra abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play Overwatch's hacker

13

Overwatch: Ana abilities and strategy tips

11

Overwatch: Tracer Abilities And Strategy Tips

Overwatch character guides

4

Latest articles

Rocket League's car kickabout goes free next week

2

I like everything about No Place For Bravery. Except the combat.

Some place for cowardice

3

Civilization's Sid Meier talked to RPS all about his brilliant career at PAX X EGX

2

Spelunky 2 beginner's guide: tips and tricks to beating world one

It's not on PC yet, but that won't stop us