Glorious' Model O Wireless gaming mouse weighs just 69g

Holey mouse makers Glorious have announced their first ever wireless gaming mouse, the Model O Wireless. Weighing in at just 69g, the Model O Wireless is even lighter than my current favourite wireless gaming mouse, the 80g Logitech G Pro Wireless, and at $80, it’s a heck of a lot cheaper, too. Reservations for the mouse open on September 23rd, and here’s what to expect.

As you may have seen, I’m a big fan of both Glorious’ Model O- and symmetrical Model D gaming mice, so the prospect of another ultra lightweight wireless gaming mouse has my interest well and truly piqued – especially when it’s both cheaper and lighter than my trusty Logitech.

It uses an all-new BAMF sensor, according to Glorious, with a maximum sensitivity speed of 19,000 DPI and tracking speed of 400 IPS, and its battery life is said to last for a hefty 71 hours if you leave its RGB lighting turned off. Glorious haven’t provided any figures for how long it will last with RGB lighting just yet, but 71 hours is still pretty impressive regardless. Even the Logitech G Pro Wireless only has a maximum battery life of 60 hours sans RGB lighting, so here’s hoping Glorious’ mouse will still be able to beat Logitech’s 48 hours with RGB lighting.



The only area where the Logitech G Pro Wireless will likely have the Glorious beat is latency. Logitech have a claimed report rate of just one millisecond for the G Pro Wireless, while Glorious’ current tests put its click latency at 2.08ms. Now, report rate (or polling rate) and click latency are two separate things (the former being the time it takes to track the mouse’s movement, and the latter being the time it takes for a click to be registered by your PC), and Logitech don’t provide information on click latency, so it’s difficult to compare them just by looking at the numbers.

Instead, I’ll have to wait until review samples are available before I can make a more definitive judgement call on just how responsive it is, but needless to say, it’s probably going to be pretty darn fast. As mentioned earlier, you can reserve one for $80 on September 23rd over on Glorious’ website, but a full release will follow sometime later this autumn.

In the meantime, enjoy their gloriously bonkers reveal trailer linked above, which is quite possibly the most exquisite thing I’ve seen since Sennheiser Epos’ terrifying ear pop gorilla.