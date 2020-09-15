Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
10

Have You Played... Destruction Derby 2?

Shove over, Burnout

Ed Thorn

Contributor

15th September 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post An image from Destruction Derby 2 which shows a red and white race car amidst a cluster of other race cars. Two have crashed, with debris flying onto the track, while two others power towards the finish line.

I have vague recollections of playing Destruction Derby 2. I was very young at the time. That age where you stick your discarded, rotting teeth under your pillow and get a quid in return. Not a bad deal in hindsight.

My memories are hazy, but they radiate a sort of chaotic happiness. This is a game where you drive a wedge of a car at blistering speeds around a racetrack and bash into other cars. As you’d expect, the graphics are old and mushy, but I’m fond of the way rocks resemble golden, crinkled Ferrero Rocher packages and debris chips off bumpers in a way that reminds me of those empty crisp packets folded into triangles you’d find in the hands of that one kid in your class.

Of course, metal pounds in the background as you lash across the tarmac and there’s an announcer who yells “WOW, TOTAL DESTRUCTION” like Jerry “The King” Lawler when you create a big pile up. And I very much enjoy a large pile up.

There was this one track where the road constricts into this funnel of doom. I remember purposefully parking my car right in the middle and watching as the AI slammed into my trap, over and over again. It was so funny to me back then. Still is now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Spelunky 2 is out on PS4 today, and PC later this month

4

Facebook have leaked the Oculus Quest 2 early

6

EA are dumping the Origin name with their new "EA desktop app"

3

This is what AMD's first Big Navi graphics card looks like

Latest articles

Spelunky 2 is out on PS4 today, and PC later this month

4

Facebook have leaked the Oculus Quest 2 early

6

EA are dumping the Origin name with their new "EA desktop app"

3

This is what AMD's first Big Navi graphics card looks like