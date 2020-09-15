The 500GB WD Black SN750 is back down to its all-time low of £70

Yesterday, it was Newegg in the US with the great WD SSD deals. Today, it’s Amazon UK’s turn, as their 15% off WD storage sale has cut prices across a range of WD’s SATA and NVMe drives, including the 250GB WD Blue SN550 and the 500GB WD Black SN750, the latter of which has fallen back down to its previous all-time low of £70.

The best deal of the bunch is definitely the 500GB Black SN750. It’s dropped to £70 a couple of times before in the last couple of months, truth be told, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon. More recently, it’s been stuck at £80 for the last couple of weeks, according to my Amazon price tracker, and even reached as high as £90 during the middle of August. It fluctuates quite a lot, so better to nab one now if you’re after a top-notch NVMe drive rather than leave it until later.

Alas, the only other size capacity of the SN750 on sale at the moment is the positively extortionate 2TB model, which has dropped from around £365 to £320. A decent price compared to the last month or so, but this drive has been cheaper in the past. It dropped to £305 at the end of July and August respectively, for example, and even went as low as £300 during last year’s Black Friday sale.

Instead, there are better deals to be found elsewhere, namely on the brilliant WD Blue SN550, whose 250GB model has dropped back down to £45 after weeks of being stuck at its usual £50-odd price. It’s still not quite as cheap as it was for a good portion of August, where it fell to an all-time low of £43, but hey, what’s a couple of quid here and there? It definitely helps to make it feel like a better buy compared to its 500GB sibling, which is currently sitting at £60.

Finally, there’s a deal on the 1TB model of WD’s SATA-based Blue 3D NAND SSD, which is down to £90 at the moment. That’s a pretty decent price for a 1TB SATA drive, and definitely worth considering over the Samsung 870 Qvo, which is currently my number one recommendation for those after a big and keenly price SSD drive.

Then again, with the 870 Qvo now available for just £102 at Amazon UK at the moment (down from its usual £110), I reckon its considerably faster random read and write times are worth the extra £10 or so. The WD Blue is a decent drive, but my Amazon price tracker shows that its current price of £90 isn’t actually as good as it has been in recent months. Indeed, it dropped to £85 at the end of August, and was just £84 at the end of July. Again, there’s not much in it in the grand scheme of things, but when you compare the WD’s respective random read and write speeds of 29MB/s and 57MB/s to the 870 Qvo’s speeds of 39MB/s and 111MB/s, I reckon that’s a big enough jump in performance to justify the extra spend.

You may feel differently, of course, so if you want to find out what else is available in the world of storage deals, then be sure to check out our regularly updated SSD deals hub for all the latest pricing information on today’s best SSDs for gaming.