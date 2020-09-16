A new Resident Evil Village trailer shows even more nasty werewolves

Capcom showed off another trailer for the next Resident Evil game during today’s PlayStation 5 showcase and yup, it’s sure creepy. Resident Evil Village is sending Ethan and Mia off to a not so peaceful life in a less than idyllic village. It looks like their new retreat is chock full of occult drawings, rituals, and big, blue werewolves.

The new trailer mostly covers the same ground as the original reveal trailer, including that same spooky story about a girl who runs away from her mother while picking berries deep into a forest. Ah, but this time Capcom say it’s a “storybook themed trailer” meaning there’s a Tim Burton-y animated sequence for the tale before we get back to the proper Resident Evil-style spooks.



From what we knew so far, Resident Evil Village takes place a few years after Biohazard. Ethan Winters and his wife Mia have settled down after escaping the Baker family plantation house but of course that can’t be happily ever after for them, no siree. Chris Redfield is back and he’s turned up to cause trouble, it seems. Ethan ends up in some snowy village that you can spot in today’s trailer. That big local church sure is inviting there in the center of the graveyard. I’m sure it’s safe inside.

“While the village itself may look pristine from all the freshly fallen snow, disturbing events are happening just out of sight,” Capcom say. “Flickering movements catch the corners of Ethan’s eyes, while strange shapes loom on the horizon. It’s among the dilapidated sheds and houses that he may find his answers… or he may find something far more sinister.”

Resident Evil Village is launching in 2021.