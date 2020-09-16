Demon's Souls remaster is coming to PC too, surprise!

Well, we’ve not heard anything new about the rumoured Bloodborne PC port I ache for, but tonight’s PlayStation 5 showcase did bring one FromSoftware surprise for us: the upcoming Demon’s Souls remaster will be released on PC too. Huh! Originally published by Sony for PlayStation 3 in 2009, this is the punishing fantasy murdergame which started FromSoft down their wonderful Souls-y path. I am mighty curious. Here, watch the new gameplay trailer to see how familiar it is:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Yup, as the end notes, it is a PlayStation exclusive that’s “not available on other consoles for a limited time” but is “also available on PC.” Nice. The version we’re getting is a remaster from Bluepoint Games.

“Even as we went back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel, our goal was always to remain true to the vision of the original classic – its story, gameplay and level design,” Sony’s Gavin Moore said in a new blog post “With this in mind, we fine-tuned the title to ensure the game remains fresh and appeals to new users accustomed to modern controls and experiences.”

I’m not super-sold on comparison screenshots I’ve seen where the remaster is cleaner and more generically fantasy-y but I suppose I never played the original when I had access to a PlayStation so I’m not super-invested in it. Hopefully this will tide me over until Sony announce a Bloodborne port which they definitely will any day now, right? Yes? After all that muttering about exploring releasing more games on PC, surely? Ah c’mon.

Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls obviously have a lot in common, though it’s not like Dark was just a multiplatform remake – they were built with some different ideas. Demon’s Souls has a hub world with distinct levels rather than one big interconnected space, for starters. The action’s a bit different too, which I’m sure will get me killed often as I try to fight in ways that would’ve worked in Dark. Folks who played it, come on, hop on and help explain.

Sony say this is a PS5 launch game, though they don’t say if we’ll see it on PC on November 12th too. I’d guess not?