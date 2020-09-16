Final Fantasy XVI announced and it looks grim as heck

Sony kicked off their latest games showcase stream with the announcement of the next Final Fantasy game and boy oh boy does Final Fantasy XVI look grim. It’s been announced as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive “not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5” though they have confirmed it will also be available on PC. Fingers crossed that perhaps us PC folks will get a simultaneous launch with the PS5 edition, eh?

The setting for Final Fantasy XVI looks pretty dang dark. I swear I only knew it was FF by the hairstyles and chocobos. It’s all medieval knights in shiny armor but with less glam and more ugly warfare, it looks.



A young kid named Joshua appears to be the centerpiece, protected by his bodyguard. Apparently little Josh is a phoenix. Does that mean he’s a healer? Har har. There are plenty of big baddies shown in some combat gameplay. Looks like XVI is sticking to action combat.

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida says “the exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game.”

According to Yoshida, the next time we’ll hear about Final Fantasy XVI will be in 2021 so we’ll be sitting with all our speculation ’till then.