Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Oculus is getting exclusive Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR games

Lauren Morton

Contributor

16th September 2020 / 8:38PM

During today’s Facebook Connect developer conference, Facebook revealed the Oculus Quest 2 launch date and price along with information on a whole slew of games coming to the VR platform. Among them will be Oculus-exclusive Assasisn’s Creed and Splinter Cell games and quite a few other VR games.

Facebook didn’t have much to share about the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games just yet aside from announcing their existence and which Ubisoft studios are working on them. “Both games are being developed from the ground up by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai,” in case you were wondering.

But wait, there’s quite a bit more. Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge showed up with a teaser trailer.

Galaxy’s Edge will send you out to explore Batuu (the same locale from that recent Sims 4 Star Wars game pack) with your pals C-3PO and Yoda and all. It will launch this holiday season on the Quest platform.

Several other games, some known and others new, were mentioned too. Jurassic World Aftermath got a spooky trailer, a battle royale called Population: One is launching this autumn, a Myst remake with VR and non-VR support is in the works, and Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister was announced for this year. They also mention that Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is also getting a SteamVR release with cross-play support between it and the Oculus version when it launches on December 11th.

You can see just a bit more about all of those plus a few more announcements on Oculus’s blog.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Revelations my ass

88

Build your own Assassin's Creed bundle at Fanatical

15

Assassin's Creed Valhalla burns down England in today's debut trailer

54

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced, starring burly beardy Vikings

51

Latest articles

PlayStation 5 is coming November 12th, so I guess the next generation is a go

1

Deathloop introduces two of your eight assassination targets

1

Hogwarts Legacy announced, a Harry Potter RPG set 200 years before that nerk's day

8

Final Fantasy XVI announced and it looks grim as heck

11