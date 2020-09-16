Oculus is getting exclusive Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR games

During today’s Facebook Connect developer conference, Facebook revealed the Oculus Quest 2 launch date and price along with information on a whole slew of games coming to the VR platform. Among them will be Oculus-exclusive Assasisn’s Creed and Splinter Cell games and quite a few other VR games.

Facebook didn’t have much to share about the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games just yet aside from announcing their existence and which Ubisoft studios are working on them. “Both games are being developed from the ground up by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai,” in case you were wondering.

But wait, there’s quite a bit more. Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge showed up with a teaser trailer.



Galaxy’s Edge will send you out to explore Batuu (the same locale from that recent Sims 4 Star Wars game pack) with your pals C-3PO and Yoda and all. It will launch this holiday season on the Quest platform.

Several other games, some known and others new, were mentioned too. Jurassic World Aftermath got a spooky trailer, a battle royale called Population: One is launching this autumn, a Myst remake with VR and non-VR support is in the works, and Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister was announced for this year. They also mention that Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is also getting a SteamVR release with cross-play support between it and the Oculus version when it launches on December 11th.

You can see just a bit more about all of those plus a few more announcements on Oculus’s blog.