Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Rock rhythm FPS Bullets Per Minute is out now

Lauren Morton

Contributor

16th September 2020 / 7:41PM

Fighting off the forces of the underworld may not be a stroll in the park but at least BPM: Bullets Per Minute lets you get down to the dirty business to the beat of some rockin’ tunes. As an Asgardian Valkyrie you jump, dash, and shoot to the beat of the music as do your hellish enemies. BPM is out now if slaying to the sound of music is your jam.

“In BPM, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music,” say Awe Interactive. “Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera.” You’ll blast through seven bosses in BPM’s randomly generated dungeons, learning how they move and attack to the beat to defeat them. If it looks like it should be named “Dance Dance Doomvelution,” yeah, Awe Interactive say it was inspired by the retro shooters of the 90s.

When I first spotted BPM, I thoroughly enjoyed the sounds of its trailer but did wonder if it would be quite so satisfying when you don’t play perfectly. Would a clod like me produce these fun sequences or just some horrible mistimed shots akin to instruments clattering down a staircase? BPM says that the actions of you and your enemies are “tied” to the music, so here’s me hoping that even remedial rhythm-followers can move to the directed beat.

Interestingly, BPM is being followed by a couple other FPS rhythm games, a genre I didn’t expect to suddenly pop off. Metal: Hellsinger is expected sometime in 2021 and Gun Jam is currently in the works as well.

BPM is out now on GOG and Steam where you can grab it for 10% off until September 22nd.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a beat-based FPS that looks oh so satisfying to play

9

Oculus Quest 2 will start at £299 when it launches in October, replacing the Rift S

3

Fallout 76's new One Wasteland update adds level scaling

2

Crusader Kings 3 is getting a huge fantasy mod inspired by Dragon Age and The Witcher

Latest articles

Oculus Quest 2 will start at £299 when it launches in October, replacing the Rift S

3

Fallout 76's new One Wasteland update adds level scaling

2

Crusader Kings 3 is getting a huge fantasy mod inspired by Dragon Age and The Witcher

Inkle on Pendragon: how being evil was the key to making its replayable story click

1