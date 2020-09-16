Rock rhythm FPS Bullets Per Minute is out now

Fighting off the forces of the underworld may not be a stroll in the park but at least BPM: Bullets Per Minute lets you get down to the dirty business to the beat of some rockin’ tunes. As an Asgardian Valkyrie you jump, dash, and shoot to the beat of the music as do your hellish enemies. BPM is out now if slaying to the sound of music is your jam.

“In BPM, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music,” say Awe Interactive. “Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera.” You’ll blast through seven bosses in BPM’s randomly generated dungeons, learning how they move and attack to the beat to defeat them. If it looks like it should be named “Dance Dance Doomvelution,” yeah, Awe Interactive say it was inspired by the retro shooters of the 90s.



When I first spotted BPM, I thoroughly enjoyed the sounds of its trailer but did wonder if it would be quite so satisfying when you don’t play perfectly. Would a clod like me produce these fun sequences or just some horrible mistimed shots akin to instruments clattering down a staircase? BPM says that the actions of you and your enemies are “tied” to the music, so here’s me hoping that even remedial rhythm-followers can move to the directed beat.

Interestingly, BPM is being followed by a couple other FPS rhythm games, a genre I didn’t expect to suddenly pop off. Metal: Hellsinger is expected sometime in 2021 and Gun Jam is currently in the works as well.

BPM is out now on GOG and Steam where you can grab it for 10% off until September 22nd.