Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Spelunky 2 shortcuts: what items are needed to open all tunnels

All the requirements for Mama Tunnel

James Law

Staff Writer

16th September 2020 / 2:34PM

Featured post Mama Tunnel Terra offers shortcuts in Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2’s shortcuts offer you the opportunity to skip through levels if you complete them enough. This is done by meeting Terra, who’ll be there and waiting for you once you’ve beaten a world.

You’ll need to fulfil certain requirements to unlock the shortcuts though – here’s what you need to hold onto.

All items required to unlock Spelunky 2 shortcuts

The first shortcut is unlocked after you beat 1-4 in Adventure mode. Terra, or Mama Tunnel, will be waiting there with her shovel and smile, asking you for a little help with getting her shortcut together. She’ll need a hand with getting her resources together though. Here’s what you need to bring her for the first tunnel – remember you have to bring them through on three separate runs:

  1. $2000 cash
  2. 1 bomb
  3. $10,000 cash

You can then enter the shortcut on the left hand side of the Adventure’s hub area.

To unlock the second shortcut, you’ll need to bring the following items after reaching 3-1, again in three runs:

  1. 1 rope
  2. A weapon
  3. A mount (like a turkey or rock dog)

The final shortcut is found after 5-1, and must be opened by giving Terra:

  1. $50,000 cash
  2. Hired hand (obtained from shops or coffins)
  3. Golden key (obtained in world 1, must be carried all the way here)

That’s all the shortcuts for Spelunky 2! It’s absolutely hard as nails, so don’t worry if it takes you some time to get used to all the intricacies. We have a handy beginner’s guide to Spelunky 2 if you’re struggling to get past the first world, so feel free to give that a gander.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Spelunky 2 turkeys guide - how to tame turkeys, all uses

Talk about me you better hashtag turkey.

1

Spelunky 2 beginner's guide: tips and tricks to beating world one

It's not on PC yet, but that won't stop us

Spelunky 2 is out on PS4 today, and PC later this month

16

Spelunky 2 launches for PC on September 29th

8

Latest articles

Horizon: Zero Dawn has fixed more crashes in a PC patch

Terminating spiders in Kill It With Fire has turned me into a monster

Eight legs but nowhere to run

6

Spelunky 2 turkeys guide - how to tame turkeys, all uses

Talk about me you better hashtag turkey.

1

Valorant's director wants to add some chilled social spaces to the competitive FPS

3