Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows some singleplayer action

Following the big blast of multiplayer from Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last week, tonight brought a wee bit of the singleplayer campaign during Sony’s PlayStation 5 stream. Considering how silly CoD multiplayer is these days, especially with the japes and banter and outfits in Warzone, it is weird to see gruff soldiers stab someone through the neck before shooting them in the head while conducting an illegal assassination. Though it does swing back round when we learn a key moment in the Cold War was decided by a remote-controlled bombcar doing sick jumps over ramps.



Activision explain that the trailer shows “a portion of ‘Nowhere Left to Run’ the first campaign mission in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that ‘never happened.'”

Is the plausible deniability because the situation is so daft that, if challenged, the secretary of state would reply “lol excuse me did you just you claim we assassinated someone with our sick RC tricks? lmao okay then” and rip the piss until the Kremlin slammed down their Batphone down in frustration.

While Treyarch are leading development on Black Ops Cold War, the campaign is the work of Raven Software, who have just chipped in on CoD for the past… decade? Wow, it really has been ten years since Raven’s last game of their own, Singularity.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming to PC via Battle.net on the 13th of November. It’ll be on PlayStations and Xboxes too, obvs.