Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Have you played... Contradiction: Spot the Liar?

Have you seen THIS before?

James Law

Staff Writer

17th September 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post Detective Jenks is an inquisitive man

Contradiction: Spot the Liar! is an absolutely wonderful, hilarious, campy romp. If you haven’t played a full-motion-video (FMV) game in a while, or ever, this is the perfect starting point.

Designed by Tim Follin and starring Rupert Booth as Detective Inspector Frederick Jenks, you’re tasked with getting to the bottom of the mystery behind Laura Palm- I mean Kate Vine’s death. She’s a student who has drowned in the local lake in an apparent suicide, but the small village of Edenton is a weird old place where all kinds of bizarre activities come to light.

This game is brilliantly headed up by Booth’s performance, his elastic face depicting everything you could possibly want from a British Poirot. You play the game by finding evidence and using it and your lines of questioning to discover when the other characters are lying. They’re all at it, everyone with something to hide, and you must take Jenks and his trusty fedora around the village to get to the bottom of it.

The plot continues to thicken, as the subtly-named Atlas course, run by the even more subtly-named Ryan Rand, appears to be a focal point of the characters in the town, and it’s up to you to find out what really happened. 

It’s a lovely place to start with the resurgence of FMV, and the cast went on to star in future productions by other studios like D’Avekki and Wales Interactive. It’s most fun to play with a friend – there’s a lot here to riff on, but you should give it a go regardless. You might just fall in love with FMV as a medium. 

Don’t go in expecting gritty cop-show drama. You’ll find something far more earnest and endearing, and a game that takes itself exactly as seriously as you should.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Contradiction

OBJECTION!

13

Spelunky 2: how to turn off 'always run'

Sometimes, speed is damaging.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows some singleplayer action

8

A new Resident Evil Village trailer shows even more nasty werewolves

6

Latest articles

Spelunky 2: how to turn off 'always run'

Sometimes, speed is damaging.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows some singleplayer action

8

A new Resident Evil Village trailer shows even more nasty werewolves

6

Demon's Souls remaster is coming to PC too, surprise! Update: OR NOT?

12