Historical sword dueler Hellish Quart comes out in early access this December

Remember Hellish Quart? It’s that physics-based swordfighty dueling game influenced by Bushido Blade, and made by a former animator and motion capture actor for The Witcher 3. Jakub Kisiel is his name, and 17th century fencing is his game. It comes out in early access on December 7th, so keep that date in mind If you fancy challenging your pals to some one on one battles with all manner of ye olde blades.



For the history buffs, the outfits in the game are from 3D-scanned 17th century-inspired clothes. As well as that, you’ll be able to represent Zaporozhian Cossacks, Polish Hussars, Tatars, Turkish Janissaries, Swedish Reiters, or French Musketeers in your duels.

For the true swordsters amongst you, you might be pleased to learn that Hellish Quart has loads of proper fencing animations that have been motion-captured to get those movements just right. The ragdolls look pretty funny, though the sword-clashing does look rather satisfying.

The game even has adjustable ragdoll settings, allowing you to make your characters look like rigid and skilled fighters, or duelists with elastic bones.

If you want to know more about the game, you can visit its booth at Pax Online X EGX Digital.

Hellish Quart comes out in Steam Early Access on December 7th, and it’ll cost $16.99.