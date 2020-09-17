Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

2

Jetbike FPS Disintegration is turning off its multiplayer

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th September 2020 / 8:05PM

Sorry, Disintegration. Your gravity-defying motorbikes might’ve been fast, but it looks like they couldn’t keep pace when it came to multiplayer. A mere 3 months after release, V1 Interactive and Private Division announced they’ll be mothballing the game’s online offerings, starting today with the removal of the in-game store.

Clearing the shelves is only the beginning, of course. By November 17th, multiplayer will be removed from Disintegration entirely, leaving the game an entirely singleplayer affair.

“We stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team,” V1 explained in an update post. “While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience. After weighing options, we have collectively made the decision to sunset the multiplayer support.”

A lotta buzz around Disintegration’s reveal came from V1’s lineage. Halo buff Marcus Leto was making a daft jetbike space romp, after all. Ultimately, however, the game was… fine. In his Disintegration review, Henry Stockdale reckoned it was carrying some pretty neat ideas in a fairly bland overall package.

“Disintegration has a lot of room for improvement, but I enjoyed my time with it, and it succeeds in finding a balance between its shooting and strategic elements. It’s the kind of game I hope gets a sequel, one which is bolder in pursuing its ideas, and not just in its character names.”

Disintegration’s singleplayer campaign will stick around, of course. And honestly, it sounds like the game’s hybrid dogfighting-tactics mash worked better against AI goons. But if you were one of the few fans of Disintegration’s PVP, you’ve got about 2 months to get your last few games in before it’s gone for good.

