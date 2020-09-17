Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Quake's soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails is out on vinyl now

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

17th September 2020

If you fancy rocking out to a little bit of Quake, the game’s original soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails is available to buy on vinyl now. It’s the hot record for 2020, featuring aptly named tracks like “Life”, “Damnation” and “Aftermath”. Oh and “Quake Theme”, I guess.

When the listing for the record went up yesterday, a cheeky note said that it was supposed to come with essays from former Id Software devs John Carmack and American McGee. Alas, an “unnamed video publisher made it impossible to include this in the package”. I wonder who it could be?

The note about this mystery publisher is, unsurprisingly, no longer on the listing. But not much gets past the ever-watchful eyes of Alice O, who managed to catch this screenshot before it was removed:

“We designed this reissue to include a booklet containing essays from id Software’s John Carmack and American McGee,” it read. “A certain unnamed video game publisher made it impossible to include this in the package, so please honour their wishes by not clicking here to even see the essays, or here to print the booklet out yourself.”

Unfortunately, the first link just redirects to the Nine Inch Nails homepage Fortunately, Wayback Machine exists. The second link is still good though, and will take you to a lovely PDF with the essays on.

If you fancy yourself the Quake vinyl, it’s available to buy on the Nine Inch Nails store for £40.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

