Watch Dogs Legion PC requirements are here, plus what you need for ray tracing

Ubisoft have released the PC requirements for Watch Dogs Legions, detailing exactly what kind of system you’re going to need to run the game on High settings at 1080p and 1440p, and what it takes to run the game on Ultra at 4K. They’ve also got dedicated requirements for what you’re going to need to take advantage of the game’s ray tracing support, too, both at 1080p and 4K resolutions. Here they are in full.

Ubisoft have got ever base well and truly covered with their Watch Dogs Legion PC requirements, covering a broad range of resolutions and quality settings. They don’t specify exactly what frame rate each spec is targeting, all told, but I’d imagine that the minimum requirements will hit at least 30fps on its designated 1080p, Low settings. As you can see below, this should be pretty manageable for anyone who’s built a PC within the last five years or so, and most people should be able to handle the game at 1080p on High, too, given you only need a 6GB GTX 1060 or RX 480 in order to run it.

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (1080p, Low) CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4GB

Storage: 45GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (1080p, High) CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel setup)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6GB

Storage: 45GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

If you want to push up into higher resolutions, you’ll naturally need a slightly beefier PC, but even High at 2560×1440 is pretty reasonable. You’ll need to make sure your PC has 16GB of RAM (the dual-channel setup simply means you should have two 8GB sticks rather than a single 16GB module), but both of the processor choices give you a decent bit of leeway if you haven’t upgraded your CPU recently. As for your choice of graphics card, an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 would be pretty much what I’d expect from this kind of spec, although if you have an older GTX 1070 Ti or Vega 56 or above, you’ll probably be fine as well here.

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (1440p, High) CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel setup)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 45GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (4K, Ultra) CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel setup)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11GB

Storage: 45GB (+20GB 4K texture pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

If you’re hoping to play Watch Dogs Legion at 4K, though, then you better clear some extra storage, as it looks like you’ll need to download an additional 4K texture pack. 20GB isn’t massive admittedly – not like Final Fantasy XV’s 65-odd GB 4K texture pack – but you will need a considerably more powerful graphics card and CPU combo if you’re planning on playing on max settings.

That said, you’ll need a reasonably beefy setup even if you want to play the game with ray tracing switched on at 1080p. I must admit, I was hoping we’d see the RTX 2060 or RTX 2060 Super listed for its High, 1080p spec, but alas not. Instead, you’ll apparently need at least an RXT 2070, according to Ubisoft, although I will be putting the game through its paces myself closer to launch to see just what you can expect from all of Nvidia’s RTX cards.

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (Ray tracing: 1080p, High) CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel setup)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 45GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Watch Dogs Legions PC requirements (Ray tracing: 4K, Ultra) CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM:16GB (dual-channel setup)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11GB

Storage: 45GB (+20GB 4K texture pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Unsurprisingly, you’ll need everything dialled up to 11 on your PC to play Watch Dogs Legion on max settings with ray tracing switched on, although I’ll be interested to see what Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 make of it, too, once I get my hands on some review samples.

Watch Dogs Legions comes out on October 29th, but you can also get it for free if you buy one of those aforementioned RTX 3000 series cards before it comes out. Then again, with RTX stock levels currently sold out everywhere, this may be easier said than done. Just make sure you don’t wind up paying something stupid like $80,000 on a ridiculous eBay bid, okay? Honestly, no one needs Watch Dogs Legions that much, no matter how much you loved Alice B’s preview…