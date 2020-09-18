Cyberpunk 2077 reveals surprisingly low system requirements for PC

In yet another Cyberpunk 2077 news brief, CD Projekt Red have talked more about Night City’s layout, gangs, and revealed the PC system specifications you’ll need to run their biggo RPG. For a city that seems so big, the tech you’ll need to visit it is quite small. It will apparently only take up 70GB of storage space and will run with an Nvidia GTX 780 GPU.

CDPR slipped the system specs into the final moments of the latest show, but you won’t want to miss them. Here’s what you’ll need to run Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 Memory: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 12GB

12GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury Storage: SSD 70GB

For what it’s worth, I’m pretty sure my PC from 2015 would have been able to run Cyberpunk 2077, though I don’t quite recall what CPU I had at the time. Of course we don’t know how well the game will run at these specs or what it will look like, but if you’ve upgraded your machine in the past five years it sure seems like you might be safe to play. You certainly don’t need to be in line for a Nvidia GTX 3080.

You can catch the rest of Night City Wire episode three right here:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



CDPR spend the rest of the episode talking about the city itself and some of its gangs. As ya do with big open-world games, they throw around corpo speak like “living and breathing” or “immersive” and all that while explaining a bit of the vertical exploration. It’s safe to say that getting around a futuristic tech dystopia will be a bit different from galloping the countryside in The Witcher 3. CDPR also give another look at the long list of gangs in Night City. You’ll be able to accept jobs and get paid by different gangs, but CDPR say that, as a mercenary, V won’t actually be joining one.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC—including the one you built for your little sister with all your hand-me-down parts—on November 19th on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.