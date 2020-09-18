Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Here's where you can actually buy an RTX 3080 right now

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

18th September 2020 / 11:45AM

A photo showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding the new RTX 3080.

The RTX 3080 went on sale yesterday for seemingly all two minutes before it vanished into a puff of broken websites, out of stock stickers and ludicrous Ebay scalpers. Many retailers are still struggling to cope with demand, too – indeed, Newegg have said that they experienced more traffic than the morning of chuffin’ Black Friday yesterday, and that their entire RTX 3080 inventory sold out in five minutes.

But if you’re absolutely desperate to get your hands on Nvidia’s new flagship RTX and don’t care what AMD have in store for their Big Navi GPUs next month, then help is at hand. As your resident deals herald, I’ve been scouring the web to find exactly where you can buy an RTX 3080 right now, and how long you’re likely going to have to wait before you get one.

If you’re in the UK, there’s good news. Ebuyer and Overclockers UK are still letting you ‘pre-order’ RTX 3080 cards at the moment, although you may have to wait until next month before you get your hands on one. Alas, Overclockers don’t current have any expected arrival dates for their current inventory, but luckily Ebuyer have been a bit more forthcoming on this subject. Below, you’ll find what’s currently available in order of what you can get hold of the fastest:

(NB: prices are a lot higher than they were yesterday, so take the plunge at your peril.)

Expected Friday 16th October:

Expected Friday 30th October:

Expected Friday 6th November:

CCL Online has a ‘Notify Me’ system in place at the moment, and it’s probably worth trying your luck with Currys PC World, too, to see if they have a collection option available near where you live. It’s a bit of a lottery. I’ve already tried most of the major UK cities to no avail, but it’s worth giving it a shot all the same.

Alas, everywhere is either out of stock right now or don’t have a notification system in place to let you know when your RTX 3080 card of choice might come back in stock.

If you’re in the US, the best you can hope for is to set up multiple Auto Notify options on Newegg, Best Buy and B&H Photo, as I’ve yet to find any US retailers who are currently letting you pre-order an RTX 3080 in advance of new stock arriving. Even Amazon US has everything listed as ‘currently unavailable’, and there aren’t any third party seller options available, either.

I will, of course, be updating this article on a regular basis as and when stock levels come back under control, so make sure you give it a bookmark so you can stay up to date.

Who am I?

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

