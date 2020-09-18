Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Left 4 Dead 2's huge The Last Stand update lands next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

18th September 2020 / 4:31PM

If you’re aching for some new things to do in Left 4 Dead 2, then I have some wonderful news. The game’s first official content update in eight years drops on September 24th bringing with it The Last Stand, a campaign based on the first game’s lighthouse Survival mode map.

Now, that would be pretty cool in itself, but this update is adding not one, but 20 new Survival arenas, four Scavenge arenas, 30 new achievements, loads of previously-unused voice lines, new melee weapons, animations and hundreds of bug fixes to top it all off.

While Valve are publishing this as an official update, their announcement makes clear it’s “created by the community, for the community.”

I’m not joking when I say this update is absolutely huge, either. One of the creators lists everything we can expect in the comments of that there trailer. A few extras I’ve yet to mention include L4D1 infected zombos, reworked gun models and animations, PvP tweaks and balance changes, and UI improvements like easier mode switching and new outro stats.

In the Last Stand campaign, the comment explains, “The survivors decide to take an alternate path in hopes of salvation, but is this path truly safe?”

When Valve first revealed this was a thing, it was curious that they were getting involved in this sort of community project. I can’t help but wonder if this whopping great update is testing the waters for more future L4D things – or perhaps it’s a ruse! To distract us from asking about Left 4 Dead 3!

All jokes aside, The Last Stand looks really good. L4D2 will have a free trial weekend after the update drops, so you can try it all out. I picked up L4D2 again recently, so I’m buzzing about all this newness.

There’s a reason RPS thinks it’s one of the best co-op games to play in 2020, not to mention one of the best FPS games on PC, like, ever.

Who am I?

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

