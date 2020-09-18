No Man's Sky's next update Origins will launch next week

No Man’s Sky is in for yet another update to its giant spacefaring simulation sometime next week, Hello games say. They’ve shared the title for the new update and hinted that it’s the beginning of some big new piece of the game, but don’t appear to be sharing more until the update and its patch notes drop next week. That won’t stop me from taking some guesses based on the new artwork though, now will it?

Hello Games announced the next update in a new post. It’s quite light on details, aside from giving the name Origins—an interesting choice for a game that’s been out for years. “Four years ago we announced Foundation, our first major update for No Man’s Sky. We promised ‘It won’t be our largest update, but it is the start of something’,” Hello Games say. “Those words were true at the time, and they ring true for Origins. We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve.” Near the end the reiterate “this update will be another small step in a longer journey.”



As for what might be in it, heck, I don’t know. No Man’s Sky is already one of the best space games on PC and, since an update last year, one of the best VR games. They’ve already had updates covering all sorts of big changes like base building, vehicles, cooler oceans, more biomes, and heck I’m pretty sure that’s not even the half of it. I have no idea what’s left to add, but I’m glad Hello Games do.

If you’re looking for hints, you can hit their blog post to spot the official art for Origins tucked in with the art from all the past updates. Origins’ image features three characters, possibly meant to be players, standing next to one another. All three seem like they may be different space species. They’ve also got different colored suits. Oh dear, it’s not PvP, is it? Don’t mind me, just taking shots in the dark. Maybe it’s some new co-op stuff. That I like.

Anyhoo, the update is out sometime next week, Hello Games say, along with official patch notes.