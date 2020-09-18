Sea Of Thieves is offering a free Ori-themed ship set this weekend

It’s Talk Like A Pirate Day on Saturday, so naturally, Rare’s excellent pirate adventure Sea Of Thieves has some goodies in store for its players. The first of which is a free ship set inspired by Ori And The Blind Forest (or Will Of The Wisps, I suppose). And the second is a whole weekend of double gold and reputation rewards between today and Sunday the 20th of September.



To bag yourself this pretty livery, you’ll need to connect your your Xbox Live account to Twitch, and watch a Sea Of Thieves partnered streamer for 30 minutes. One piece of the Ancestral Ship Set is available each day, starting tomorrow and running until September 24th.

If you’re not the sort to watch streams but you still want the set (hello), I recommend popping a stream on in the background while you’re actually playing. That way you can reap the rewards of this double rep and gold weekend and not have to actively watch. Pro strats.

Speaking of which, a Gold And Glory weekend has already begun, and is on until this Sunday. As well as doubled rewards, there’s also a free emote on offer for pirates on Xbox Game Pass. It’s probably also worth noting that if you’re a Xbox console player with Xbox Live Gold, Sea Of Thieves is completely free for you to download and play this weekend.

In case you missed it, Sea Of Thieves got treasure-lined vaults and wonderful dogs last week. Just look at ’em. What a delight.

Disclosure: My partner recently started a job at Rare doing community management things. I’m very proud of him.