2

Set tails a waggin' with Humble's You Can Pet The Dog bundle

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

18th September 2020 / 9:30AM

Artwork for the Humble You Can Pet The Dog Bundle.

The Can You Pet The Dog Twitter account is quite possibly one of the greatest forces for good in the history of games, especially now it’s spawned its own Humble Bundle. The Humble You Can Pet The Dog Bundle runs from now until Thursday October 1st, and contains eight games of dog petting goodness, plus two soundtracks, all for £9 / $12. You also get to experience the warm, fuzzy feeling of supporting three separate animal charities, too. Here’s how it works.

If you haven’t heard of the Can You Pet The Dog account, the premise is simple. The idea is simply to discover whether you can interact with the animals inside our favourite games and give them a good old scritch behind the ears. It’s even prompted developers to add in support for petting their various pets, and the world is truly a better place because of it.

Naturally, all the games in the You Can Pet The Dog bundle do feature lots of lovely dog-petting. Split across three separate tiers depending on how much ear-scratching / wagging tails you can handle (or how much you want to pay), you can see which games fall into which tier below.

Pay the minimum of 76p / $1, and you’ll get:

  • Scibblenauts Unlimited
  • Beyond Eyes
  • Dog Sled Saga
  • Bulb Boy

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £3.69 at time of writing, you also get:

  • Shenmue I and II
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
  • Death’s Gambit

Finally, if you pay the full amount of £9.21 / $12, you get all of the above, plus:

  • Blair Witch
  • Soundtracks for Bulb Boy and Dog Sled Saga

As always, you can choose where you money goes when buying the Humble You Can Pet The Dog Bundle, splitting it between the publishers of the respective games, Humble and the designated three charities. These are Sweet Farm, a non-profit sanctuary that addresses the impacts of factory farming, The Humane Society of the United States, an animal protection organisation, and Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organisation dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

