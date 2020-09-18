To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A fame-hungry firestarter” probably doesn’t refer to word #12.

1. A buildable structure in this game

2. A beverage, tube stop, and USN minelayer

3. A COVID-19 symptom

4. A word that can go before sea, border, and flycatcher

5. There’s one in this picture

6. A book written by the recipient of these medals

7. An edible fungus

8. An adjective rarely seen in front of “surgeon” or “airline pilot”, thankfully

9. This river

10. Colubrine Indian state

11. Won the Epsom Derby in the year this statue was sculpted

12. A fame-hungry firestarter

13. This ship

14. Manic miner who died in the year this photo was taken

15. This book for example

16. Where this picture was taken

17. The latest one assumed office less than a year ago and has a bounty on his head

18. Leech-like health professional

19. The park where this picture was taken

20. Where this game was set

21. A London suburb and a Victorian novel

22. Where this photograph was taken

23. Uses this

24. The company behind this aircraft

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: cricket (defoxed by Gothnak)

boundary (Gothnak)

bye (Gothnak)

coffin (Gothnak)

cow corner (Gothnak)

dot (Gothnak)

flipper (Gothnak)

googly (ylla)

gully (Gothnak)

howzat (Gothnak)

ipl (Gothnak)

jaffa (Gothnak)

lbw (Gothnak)

mankad (Gothnak)

mcg (Gothnak)

nets (Gothnak)

pair (Gothnak)

ranji (Gothnak, ylla)

six (Gothnak)

sledging (Gothnak)

stump (ylla)

tape ball (Gothnak)

the don (Gothnak)

wisden (Gothnak)

zings (Gothnak)