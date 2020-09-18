The Game Devs of Color Expo presents developer talks and free demos this weekend

The fifth Game Devs of Color Expo kicks off this weekend with presentations by a number of different creators. Although the weekend of talks is a paid event, you can spot some developer interviews and free demos being hosted by the expo over on Steam in an event called Gradient Convergence. You’ve got from now until Monday, to try those out if you’re keen.

You can catch some preliminary info on games made by attendees in a showcase of indie games put together below. There’s a bit of everything, from a shoot ’em up featuring a dog called Proto Corgi, to visual novel dating game ValiDate, to afrofuturist strategy game We Are The Caretakers.



The expo presentations are part of a ticketed event, but you should be able to catch some of the developer talks after the fact over on the GDoCE YouTube channel as with previous years.

The organisers say you’ll also be able to find new developer interviews on the Steam Page for Gradient Convergence, the related event where you can play some free demos for upcoming games included in the expo.

There’s some good ‘uns you may well recognize in the list of demos, worth giving a shot if you’ve not caught them during any of the other events this summer. Surreal adventure RPG She Dreams Elsewhere is up for demo as is cute crafting adventure Garden Story and the very intriguing tech exorcist detective game Lucifer Within Us.

The Game Devs of Color Expo runs from September 19th – 20th, which you can read more about on its site. The game demos are available from now until Monday, September 21st on Steam.