Best guns in Warzone Season 5: a Warzone weapons tier list

Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode – and we’re here to help you hone that skill. Below you’ll find our tried and tested Warzone weapon tier list, along with detailed explanations and tips on the very best guns in Season 5 of Warzone.

Best guns in Warzone Season 5: weapon tier list

Here is our Warzone weapon tier list for Season 5, which contains all 41 primary weapons in Modern Warfare.

S Tier FiNN, PKM, Grau 5.56, FAL, HDR, MP7, Oden A Tier AK-47, AUG, AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, Fennec, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, MP5 B Tier AN-94, ISO, Kar98k, Origin 12, P90, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS C Tier Bruen, Crossbow, FR 5.56, Holger-26, MG34, Model 680, Uzi, VLK Rogue D Tier 725, Dragunov, EBR-14, FN Scar 17, M91, MK2 Carbine, Striker 45

Now, let’s talk in more detail about the S-Tier weapons in this table, which we consider to be the very best guns in Warzone as of Season 5.

FiNN (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The FiNN would be an impressive weapon even without its range of Adverse barrel attachments, which increase the fire rate to near unmatched levels (over 1000 RPM, in fact) without really doing that much to counterbalance this buff. With a high mag size, great ironsights, fast handling, extremely controllable recoil, and an astonishingly high DPS, in its current state the FiNN might be the very best gun in Warzone, full stop.

For even more in-depth information on this extremely powerful LMG, be sure to take a look at our Best FiNN loadout in Warzone page!

PKM (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

With the nerf-into-oblivion of the previously dominant LMG (the Bruen), the venerable PKM was more than ready to step up and become the sleeper hit of Season 5 (at least until the FiNN arrived and stole all its thunder). Unbelievable damage and range stats couple with fantastic handling and clean ironsights to become one of the clear strongest weapons in Warzone at the moment. The one caveat is that it’s big and bulky and takes ages to reload, so be sure to check out our best PKM loadout above if you want to see how best to ready yourself for battle with this superb gun.

Grau 5.56 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only after a few seasons did the playerbase really cotton on to its incredible potential. Even with the Season 4 nerf to its damage dropoff values, this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (for example, the Monolithic Suppressor and 26.4” Barrel) the Grau can still become one of the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.

FAL (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Season 4 saw an enormous damage buff to the FAL, which previously had always seemed great in theory but lacking in reality. Now, it’s right up there with the Grau and Bruen, rounding off the holy trinity at the top of Warzone’s weapons meta at the moment. Extremely high damage over any range, fast-firing, and easy to handle. What more do you want? This is by far the strongest semi-automatic gun in Warzone.

Oden (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Oden is an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Warzone. I’ve out-sniped HDR-users and burst down MP5-users with the same Oden in the same match. After spending time with the Oden, you’ll find it hard to go back to any other full-auto gun, because none of them are as punishing with a single shot as the Oden.

HDR (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The HDR is the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. There’s pretty much no bullet drop at all, so all you need to do is aim on the head and click, and that bullet will sail 200 metres to instantly knock the enemy out.

MP7 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it like I do (check the link above!).

Why is the M4A1 not S-Tier?

I’m adding the M4A1 here simply because I’m sure many of you will be wondering why I don’t include it in the S-Tier of my Warzone weapon tier list. The truth is that the M4 is still an excellent, powerful, and reliable Assault Rifle, which only just misses the S-tier spot for me. But in recent times, the meta has subtly shifted, such that I can no longer see the clear benefits of using an M4A1 over its closest rivals (the Grau, the RAM-7, and the Kilo 141). But if you’re looking to give yourself the best chance of victory with an M4A1, you should definitely check out the loadout linked above.

What about the ISO and AN-94?

A valid question, but a quickly-answered one. The ISO kicks hard, making it only decent for extremely close quarters exchanges – and why would you ever use it when you can use an MP7 or MP5 instead?

And the AN-94 seems to have been built for standard Modern Warfare multiplayer rather than Warzone, with its initial burst dealing extreme damage (enough to insta-melt a player with 100 health), but immediately falling off in usefulness as the health pool of the enemy increases from 100 up to 250. So I really don’t see these weapons challenging the current meta… But we shall see, we shall see.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides!