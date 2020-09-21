Best Warzone Perks for Season 5: every Perk ranked

Your choice of Perks in Warzone is nearly as important as your choice of weaponry, and can absolutely be the difference between death and victory. In this Best Warzone Perks guide, we’ll talk in detail about each of the 18 Perks in Warzone, how they work, and which ones will give you the very best chance of victory.

The best Warzone Perks for Season 5

Below we’ll talk a little bit about every single Perk in Warzone, but let’s not keep you in suspense: the very best Perks in Warzone are E.O.D, Overkill, Ghost, and Amped. But seeing as you can only have three Perks active at a time, it’s still worth reading through our explanations below to figure out which Perks to take forward depending on your situation.

Perks are divided into three groups. Out of each group you must choose just one Perk to activate, so that once you activate your loadout in a Warzone match, you’ll benefit from three Perks working at once – one from each group. Below you’ll find our rankings of Perks organised by group (left is best, right is worst), followed by a more detailed explanation of each Perk for you to read through. Click any of the Perks in the table to skip ahead to the explanation of that Perk.



Double Time

Effect: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: Medium

Double Time is a decent Perk which would probably be the go-to pickup for your first slot if E.O.D. didn’t exist. While not quite as powerful in Warzone as it is in the more close-quarters engagements of Modern Warfare multiplayer modes, a 30% crouch movement speed increase is always welcome, and the doubled Tactical Sprint duration is great for quickly moving across flat open expanses and minimising the amount of time you spend as an easy target.

E.O.D.

Effect: Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. When picking up frag grenades, reset the fuse.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: High

With the prevalence of C4 and other explosives in Warzone, E.O.D. is pretty much a must-have Perk. We don’t really care that much about being able to reset the fuse on Frag Grenades (let’s face it, that opportunity really doesn’t come up often), but the reduction in damage of non-killstreak explosives is huge. It gives you a fighting chance even after being hit hard by a C4 or RPG. You may not know, in fact, that E.O.D. will clamp the damage you take under certain circumstances so that even if you’re wearing just a tiny portion of armor, you won’t take any health damage from an explosion (unless it’s a direct hit). Powerful stuff.

Scavenger

Effect: Resupply ammo from dead players. Scavenger packs provide throwing knives.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: Low

Scavenger is too niche to be useful in Warzone. It is also a perfect example of a Perk that was designed for Modern Warfare multiplayer modes, and could really do with an alternate effect in Warzone in order to make it at all viable. Ammo is far too easy to come by, and you generally gain a tonne of ammo from dead players anyway, so this is possibly the most useless Perk in all of Warzone.

Cold-Blooded

Effect: Undetectable by AI targeting system and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Still visible to Recon Drones, but cannot be marked.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: Medium

The strength of the Cold-Blooded Perk directly correlates to the popularity of the High Alert Perk. Back before the Thermal Optics nerf Cold-Blooded had more utility, but now it really is just a counter to players with High Alert. And since High Alert is very often turned down in favour of Ghost or Overkill, there’s not much reason anymore to pick Cold-Blooded – at least until the meta shifts again.

Kill Chain

Effect: Increases your chance of finding killstreaks in supply boxes. No effect in Warzone Rumble.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: Low

I suppose there’s some utility in having an increased chance of finding Killstreak rewards in supply boxes, but: imagine a situation where this Perk is genuinely the difference between life and death. That’s a pretty darn niche situation, don’t you think? I don’t see any reason to pick Kill Chain over E.O.D. or even Double Time.

Quick Fix

Effect: Killing players immediately starts health regeneration.

Perk Slot: 1

Strength: Low

Quick Fix is another Perk that’s really designed for Modern Warfare rather than Warzone. On the face of it, a quicker health regeneration after killing an enemy seems pretty useful; but then you remember how quick and easy it is to add Armor Plates in Warzone, and you’ll see how much of a waste of a Perk slot it would be.

Restock

Effect: Recharge equipment over 50 seconds. Throwing Knives can recharge 1 extra knife. Decoy Grenades and Stim recharge twice as fast.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: Medium

Restock is not useless by any means – in fact it does find its place in certain loadouts that are specifically geared for heavy equipment use. I’ve even found success using Restock to give me an endless supply of Snapshot Grenades as an uncounterable alternative to the Heartbeat Sensor. But overall, this Perk comes pretty low in the tier list of Slot 2 Perks.

Hardline

Effect: 25% off kiosk prices for killstreaks, field upgrades, and armor plates No effect in Warzone Rumble.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: Medium

Don’t underestimate the power of Hardline. Playing in solos, you’re far better off picking Ghost and/or Overkill, but in a bigger squad it’s actually a decent idea to have one player use Hardline, then pool your Cash for that one person to buy everything. It may not affect loadout drop marker prices, but subsequent purchases after your first loadout will be made quite a bit more attainable.

Overkill

Effect: Carry two primary weapons. Cannot equip two of the same weapon. Secondaries cannot be equipped.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: High

While not as essential in Warzone as it is in Modern Warfare multiplayer modes, Overkill is one of the most-picked Perks for custom player loadouts, and it’s easy to see why. Many players pick up an Overkill loadout early in a Warzone match to help get themelves set up quickly, then later on pick up another loadout to give themselves Ghost. It’s a very powerful strategy which has dominated the Perks meta for some time now.

High Alert

Effect: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: Medium

If High Alert weren’t in a group with Ghost and Overkill, it would be an absolute must-have. Seriously, I think it’s the third-best Perk in Warzone. It’s just a shame that players are obviously going to pick the first- and second-best Perks instead. But particularly in solos, the ability to gain a warning that an enemy is aiming at you is priceless. And seeing as extremely few players nowadays use Cold-Blooded, maybe it’s time for a High Alert renaissance.

Ghost

Effect: Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Still appear on radar when firing a weapon. Detectable by Advanced UAV, but removes direction.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: High

Much like how the strength of Cold-Blooded is based on the popularity of High Alert, the strength of Ghost is based on the prevalance of Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs. And seeing as those two things are absolutely everywhere in Warzone, Ghost is probably the most powerful and essential Perk to use in the second half of a Warzone match. The ability to stay off the radar is unbelievably powerful in Warzone.

Pointman

Effect: All members of your team earn more money from completed missions. No effect in Warzone Rumble.

Perk Slot: 2

Strength: Low

Much like Hardline, Pointman increase your Cash levels throughout a Warzone match. But Pointman gets the short end of the stick because its effectiveness is reliant on you going mission-crazy, while Hardline just does its thing at all times. No one should ever pick Pointman in Warzone. Think about what you’re giving up! And for what?!

Tune Up

Effect: Reduce revive time by 25%.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: Medium

I actually quite like Tune Up. Reducing revive time by 25% is actually a significant benefit even in solos (yes, it works with self-revives too), and can help get you back on your feet after being downed in a long-range encounter before the enemy has time to close the distance and finish you off. It’s just a shame that Tune Up is overshadowed completely by Amped.

Amped

Effect: Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed. Does not affect swapping to pistols and knives. Most equipment is used faster.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: High

Amped is the clear winner of group 3. Not only is the ability to swap between weapons as quickly as possible an absolute must-have in Warzone, but the prevalance of RPGs in Warzone nowadays makes the secondary effect a game-changer as well. Not to mention the tertiary (and again, extremely powerful) effect of equipment being used faster, including the application of new Armor Plates!

Shrapnel

Effect: Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration. Regeneration delay is 3 seconds.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: Low

Shrapnel’s power is lessened both by the increased health pools in Warzone and the popularity of E.O.D., which acts as a strong deterrent for explosives of all kinds. It’s certainly not useless – with enough C4 on your person you can deal with an entire team in short order. But there are definitely better Perks to pick.

Battle Hardened

Effect: Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects. Immune to snapshot grenades.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: Medium

This is the only Perk that I’d say could reasonably be used instead of Amped – but only for late-game small-circle situations. If you’re gunning to win the match, then one of the biggest obstacles in your path is the flashbangs and stun grenades of the enemy team(s). With Battle Hardened, you can mitigate the potentially disastrous effects of these throwables, which could lead to a Warzone victory.

Spotter

Effect: See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by aiming down sights. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Advanced UAVs cannot be marked.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: Low

Spotter is near-useless in Warzone. The map is too large for you to be worried about players camping in buildings with Claymores and Proximity Mines at every entrance. And seeing as you should be running E.O.D., even if you get hit by one of these explosives it’s likely not going to be a game-ender anyway.

Tracker

Effect: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

Perk Slot: 3

Strength: Low

The potential benefits of Tracker are similarly clamped by the sheer size of Verdansk and the increased range of most encounters in Warzone compared with regular Modern Warfare. The chances of temporary footprints on the ground actually making the difference is quite slim, and you’re simply better off using a more reliable Perk like Amped in your third slot.

And there you have it! You should now know everything you need to know in order to make the best choices regarding your Warzone Perks for each loadout. As for the loadouts themselves, why not take a look at our Best Warzone loadout guide?