Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
16

Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 because players complained it was too long

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

21st September 2020 / 4:47PM

Here it is, your regularly scheduled Cyberpunk 2077 news courtesy of CD Projekt Red’s most recent Night City Wire. On Friday’s stream, senior quest designer Patrick K Mills said that the game’s story campaign will be shorter than The Witcher 3‘s because players complained about how long it took to finish Geralt’s adventure.

“We got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3’s main story just being too long,” he said. “And looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.”

“We want you to see the whole story,” he says in the clip above (thanks, Saucycarpdog on ResetEra). “So we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist campaign.”

When it came to exactly how many hours of completionist stuff there would be in the game, Mills added that he didn’t “have that number”. Given that The Witcher 3 takes around 52 hours to complete on average, or well over 100 hours for a completionist run, it seems likely Cyberpunk will still have plenty of sidequests to beef things up.

Elsewhere in the land of Cyberpunk, CDPR revealed the game has surprisingly low PC system requirements. They also said it won’t have microtransactions in its singleplayer campaign, but it will in the post-launch multiplayer.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on November 19th. You can check it out on GOG and Steam.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (16)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailer, news and gameplay

The devil's in the details

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Cyberpunk 2077 reveals surprisingly low system requirements for PC

37

Latest articles

Here's how to find Crysis Remastered's benchmark

Freedom Fighters returns to PC after 17 years

7

Watch Nate destroy a Dwarf Fortress live with the game's creator

2

How to complete the Moon Challenge in Spelunky 2