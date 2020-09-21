Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 because players complained it was too long

Here it is, your regularly scheduled Cyberpunk 2077 news courtesy of CD Projekt Red’s most recent Night City Wire. On Friday’s stream, senior quest designer Patrick K Mills said that the game’s story campaign will be shorter than The Witcher 3‘s because players complained about how long it took to finish Geralt’s adventure.

“We got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3’s main story just being too long,” he said. “And looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.”



“We want you to see the whole story,” he says in the clip above (thanks, Saucycarpdog on ResetEra). “So we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist campaign.”

When it came to exactly how many hours of completionist stuff there would be in the game, Mills added that he didn’t “have that number”. Given that The Witcher 3 takes around 52 hours to complete on average, or well over 100 hours for a completionist run, it seems likely Cyberpunk will still have plenty of sidequests to beef things up.

Elsewhere in the land of Cyberpunk, CDPR revealed the game has surprisingly low PC system requirements. They also said it won’t have microtransactions in its singleplayer campaign, but it will in the post-launch multiplayer.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on November 19th. You can check it out on GOG and Steam.