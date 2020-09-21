Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Fortnite will debut Kpop band BTS's new music video and two new dance emotes

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st September 2020 / 6:16PM

Fornite is lighting up its party island for another big musical event. This time Party Royale—the Fornite offshoot meant for chilling instead of killing—will host the debut of a new music video by Kpop band BTS for their single Dynamite. You can catch the grooves this Friday, September 25th.

Dynamite already has a music video (and also a second music video?) but this new version will be the “music video choreography version” Epic Games say in their announcement for the event. Presumably that means more focus on the group dance moves. Fitting then, that Fortnite will also be getting two new emotes choreographed by BTS.

If you just can’t wait for that, on Tuesday there will be a Creative Mode world based on the original Dynamite music video where you can bop around playing minigames with friends. Spot it up there in the header with yer Fortnite fellas posing in front of the disco from the original Dynamite music video.

The Dynamite event will debut on Friday, September 25 at 8pm EDT / Saturday, September 26th at 1am BST. If you miss it the first time around, Epic Games say the event will be re-broadcast 12 hours later. As for those new emotes, they’ll go on sale in the Fortnite item shop starting Wednesday at 8pm EDT / Thursday at 1am BST.

If you’ve missed ’em in the past, musical events are a thing Fortnite does now. Their first official Party Royale event was headlined by Diplo. Before Party Royale properly launched, they also hosted a Travis Scott concert in Fortnite and Marshmello Fortnite concert.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Latest articles

John Carmack says Microsoft buying Id Software could let him "reengage" with old titles

4

The Fallout Miami mod is looking hot in its environments trailer

2

BlizzCon Online is scheduled for February 2021

Nvidia apologise for RTX 3080 launch, saying "we were not prepared"

13