Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Freedom Fighters returns to PC after 17 years

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st September 2020 / 4:35PM

Freedom Fighters first hit the mean streets of PC in the days of ye old CD-ROMs, but IO Interactive have pulled out their old tactical shooter and dusted it off for the brave new world of digital distribution. After being unavailable on PC for years, Freedom Fighters is now available on modern digital storefronts for those of you looking to relive the year 2003.

“Freedom Fighters is an intense third-person action game set in an alternate history New York during the invasion of a foreign superpower,” IOI say. “You’ll take on the role of Chris Stone, a hard-working plumber, who must rise through the ranks of the resistance to prove himself as a charismatic leader.” As Chris, you’ll liberate New York from invaders in tactical shootouts with your squad of 12 scrappy fighters. Sure is a blast from the past seeing a game with a transparently-named foreign “red army” instead of our own home-grown corporate overlords that serve as today’s popular baddies.

In their announcement, IOI outline a few extra doses of nostalgia they’ve packed in with the release if you’re keen for that. Along with the game, you’ll nab the full official soundtrack plus two new tracks that were never previously included, plus a digital version of the original PC game manual, “including tips for closing background applications on Windows 98!”

You can find Freedom Fighters on GOG at the moment, but it will also launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store later today. IOI say you can snag a 33% discount on it, too, making it £7.59 / $9.89 during its launch week.

By the by, IOI announced last year that that both Hitman 3 and a new game are currently in the works. Freedom Fighters isn’t new, but the Twitter account they’ve spun up for a 17-year-old game sure is, so do with that as you will.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Here's how to find Crysis Remastered's benchmark

Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 because players complained it was too long

16

Watch Nate destroy a Dwarf Fortress live with the game's creator

1

How to complete the Moon Challenge in Spelunky 2

Latest articles

Here's how to find Crysis Remastered's benchmark

Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 because players complained it was too long

16

Watch Nate destroy a Dwarf Fortress live with the game's creator

1

How to complete the Moon Challenge in Spelunky 2