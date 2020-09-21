Our favourite budget SATA SSD is now cheaper than ever

Good news for SSD hunters this morning. The excellent 250GB and 500GB versions of the Crucial MX500 have tumbled in price over at Amazon UK today, with the former falling to an all-time low of just £31, and the latter dropping to another all-time low of £48. You may also be tempted by Crucial’s 480GB BX500 today, too, which is now down to a ridiculous £38, but trust me, it’s nowhere near as fast as the MX500, and you’d be much better off spending the extra tenner to get its MX500 sibling.

The Crucial MX500 is a fantastic SSD for the money, and definitely the next best thing after Samsung’s 860 Evo, the latter of which currently sits at the top of our SSD rankings but will set you back £40 for the 250GB version and £67 for the 500GB model.

The MX500’s random read and write speeds may not be quite as fast as its Samsung rival, but there’s really not a huge amount in it. The MX500 managed a random read speed of 36.6MB/s in our benchmarks, for example, which is just a smidgen behind the 860 Evo’s result of 40.3MB/s. What’s more, its random write speed of 72.7MB/s is also the closest I’ve seen any SSD come to the 860 Evo’s result of 98.3MB/s, beating the WD Blue 3D NAND’s score of 56.6MB/s and jumping miles in front of the BX500’s rather pitiful score of 25.1MB/s.

The BX500’s random read speed of just 16.4MB/s also leaves a lot to be desired compared to its MX sibling, so you’re definitely much better off spending the extra £10 here and going with the MX500 instead. Sure, £38 is a tempting price for a 480GB SSD, but you’ll get much faster read and write speeds (and also faster loading times when you’re playing games) with the £48 500GB MX500.

