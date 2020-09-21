The Elder Scrolls online ends its Skyrim storyline with a visit to Markarth this November

Markarth is a lovely place. It’s got fascinating Dwemer ruins, delightful locals, and no evil shrines hiding in any of its pleasant homes, absolutely not, no siree. If you fancy paying it a visit, this charming Skyrim city is coming to Bethesda’s MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online, on November 2nd.

The (creatively named) Markarth DLC is the gripping conclusion to the Dark Heart Of Skyrim, ESO’s year-long event that’s placed players in the midst of a war between vampires and werewolves.



The devs say the expansion will let players explore a new zone in the Reach (where the city of Markarth is situated), and is introducing a new solo arena, too.

Players with ESO Plus will automatically get the DLC with their membership when it releases, the rest of you will need to buy the expansion from the in-game Crown Store. You can play the prologue for free right now, though, by picking up the “House Ravenwatch Contract” quest item in the aforementioned Crown Store to kick it off.

“In the Markarth Prologue, you team up with Gwendis from the ESO base game and Stonethorn DLC to discover the ancient histories surrounding the supernatural army known as the Gray Host,” Bethesda say, “Together, you uncover a terrible truth at the heart of the noble vampire House Ravenwatch and begin your fight against an evil that threatens not just Skyrim and the Reach, but all Tamriel.”

The Markarth expansion arrives on PC and Mac on November 2nd, but it hits the game’s Public Test Server today if you want to try it out a bit early.

For more info, keep an eye on the Elder Scrolls Online website.

As well as the new DLC, Bethesda have announced a new event for the game called the Lost Treasures Of Skyrim, which starts this Wednesday, September 23rd. It challenges players to use the Antiquities system to dig up these Lost Treasures, rewarding you with nice collectibles like a pet, a house and some new houseguests.