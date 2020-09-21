Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Elder Scrolls online ends its Skyrim storyline with a visit to Markarth this November

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

21st September 2020 / 12:00PM

Markarth is a lovely place. It’s got fascinating Dwemer ruins, delightful locals, and no evil shrines hiding in any of its pleasant homes, absolutely not, no siree. If you fancy paying it a visit, this charming Skyrim city is coming to Bethesda’s MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online, on November 2nd.

The (creatively named) Markarth DLC is the gripping conclusion to the Dark Heart Of Skyrim, ESO’s year-long event that’s placed players in the midst of a war between vampires and werewolves.

The devs say the expansion will let players explore a new zone in the Reach (where the city of Markarth is situated), and is introducing a new solo arena, too.

Players with ESO Plus will automatically get the DLC with their membership when it releases, the rest of you will need to buy the expansion from the in-game Crown Store. You can play the prologue for free right now, though, by picking up the “House Ravenwatch Contract” quest item in the aforementioned Crown Store to kick it off.

“In the Markarth Prologue, you team up with Gwendis from the ESO base game and Stonethorn DLC to discover the ancient histories surrounding the supernatural army known as the Gray Host,” Bethesda say, “Together, you uncover a terrible truth at the heart of the noble vampire House Ravenwatch and begin your fight against an evil that threatens not just Skyrim and the Reach, but all Tamriel.”

The Markarth expansion arrives on PC and Mac on November 2nd, but it hits the game’s Public Test Server today if you want to try it out a bit early.

For more info, keep an eye on the Elder Scrolls Online website.

As well as the new DLC, Bethesda have announced a new event for the game called the Lost Treasures Of Skyrim, which starts this Wednesday, September 23rd. It challenges players to use the Antiquities system to dig up these Lost Treasures, rewarding you with nice collectibles like a pet, a house and some new houseguests.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

An impressive MMO/singleplayer RPG balancing act

14

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Elder Scrolls Online will turn player houses into living dioramas with NPC routines

2

The Elder Scrolls Online shows off magical Indiana Jones activities coming in the Greymoor expansion

14

Latest articles

SSD deals of the week - 21st September 2020

Our favourite budget SATA SSD is now cheaper than ever

The Sunday Papers

Read more

45

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

106