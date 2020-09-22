Crusader Kings 3 cheats, debug mode, and console commands

Crusader Kings 3 can be customised at will in debug mode, using cheats and console commands. This is done in different ways depending on where you bought CK3 from. Here’s everything you need to know about debug mode, and all the console commands and cheats.

Crusader Kings 3 cheats: how to use debug mode and console commands

In order to use cheats and console commands, you’ll first need to open Crusader Kings 3 in debug mode. Debug mode will disable your ability to earn achievements in the game, so make sure you don’t have it enabled unless you’re planning to actually use it.

How to open debug mode with Steam

To open Crusader Kings 3 in debug mode for the Steam version:

Right click on Crusader Kings 3 Select ‘Properties’ Click the ‘General’ tab Click ‘Set Launch Options’ Add ‘-debug_mode’ to the launch options Launch the game

If you want your achievement system activated again, you’ll need to remove this text from the launch options menu in the same way you added it in. This will deactivate debug mode when you relaunch the game.

How to open debug mode with the raw game file

To open Crusader Kings 3 in debug mode without Steam:

Go to your CK3 installation folder Create a shortcut to CK3 (right click and select ‘create shortcut’) Right click the shortcut and click ‘Properties’ Type ‘-debug_mode’ at the end of the ‘Target’ field and press ‘Apply’ Open the game using that shortcut to launch in debug mode

How to open debug mode with the Xbox Game Pass version

If you’re playing on the free Xbox Game Pass PC version (also available on the Windows Store), debug mode is a bit of a pain. Here’s how to do it though:

Search Windows for ‘Command Prompt’ and open the application Paste the following into the window and press Enter: ‘start shell:AppsFolder\ParadoxInteractive.ProjectTitus_zfnrdv2de78ny!App -debug_mode’ This will open the game as normal, so click the ‘play’ button



How to input console commands

Sick of raising armies and levies the hard way? Want to cheat death or murder your child and heir? Remember, you can’t get achievements in debug mode, but if you’re just messing around, cheats and console commands can be an absolute blessing.

Console commands can be input when the game is in debug mode and the console window is open. To open the console window, press Shift+Alt+C. Alternative buttons to press if the above doesn’t work include the following:

’ (apostrophe)

Shift+2

Shift+3

~

2

^

§

All cheats and console commands

Below is a list of all known console commands, courtesy of the Crusader Kings 3 wiki. If no character ID is put at the end of relevant commands, the effect defaults to the player character. Character IDs can be found by hovering over the relevant character, whilst county IDs can be seen in pink text when hovering over the county. You can find trait IDs in the game files here: game\common\traits\00_traits.txt.

Title IDs work as follows:

b_[barony name] – selected barony

c_[country name] – selected county

d_[duchy name] – selected duchy

k_[kingdom name] – selected kingdom

e_[empire name] – selected empire

To find specific IDs of each parameter, type in the command and press Tab. For example, to select a secret, type ‘add_secret’ and press tab, and it’ll show you all the potential secret commands to choose from.

Command Effect Example age Adds (number) of age to the character ID specified. Remember - you're adding age, not setting an age number. age 20 26201 (adds 20 age to character with the ID 26201) add_claim Adds pressed claim on a title specified by the title ID. add_claim d_normandy add_doctrine Adds specific doctrine to a selected faith - if no faith selected then defaults to player's faith. add_doctrine doctrine_monogamy add_dread Adds selected amount of dread to selected character. add_dread 100 26201 (adds 100 dread to character with the ID 26201) add_maa Adds selected regiment of men-at-arms to the selected character. add_maa onager 26201 add_perk Adds selected perk to selected character ID. add_perk strategist_perk add_piety Adds selected amount of piety to the chosen character. Defaults to 1000 if no amount is given, negative values remove piety. add_piety 2000 26201 add_prestige Adds selected amount of prestige to the chosen character. Defaults to 1000 if no amount is given, negative values remove prestige. add_prestige 2000 26201 add_realm_law Passes specified law into the realm of the chosen character. add_realm_law crown_authority_4 add_realm_law_skip_effects Passes specified law into the realm of the chosen character without running effects. add_realm_law_skip_effects crown_authority_3 add_relation Adds specified relation between the two characters specified. add_relation friend 26201 16569 add_secret Adds specified secret to the player character. add_secret secret_cannibal add_stress Adds specified amount of stress to the selected character. add_stress 69 26201 add_title_law (only available for developers) Adds specified succession law to the chosen title. add_title_law e_britannia feudal_elective_succession_law add_trait Adds specified trait to chosen character. Trait IDs usually match their names. add_trait infertile add_lifestyle_xp_all Adds specified amount of all lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_lifestyle_xp_all 420 add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp Adds specified amount of diplomacy lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp 420 add_martial_lifestyle_xp Adds specified amount of martial lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_martial_lifestyle_xp 420 add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp Adds specified amount of stewardship lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp 420 add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp Adds specified amount of intrigue lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp 420 add_learning_lifestyle_xp Adds specified amount of learning lifestyle experience (default 1000). add_learning_lifestyle_xp 420 change_culture Changes the culture of selected county to the chosen culture. change_culture 1557 irish change_development_level Adds selected amount of development to the chosen county. change_development_level 100 1557 change_fervor Adds selected amount of fervor to the specified faith. change_fervor 100 protestant change_diplomacy Adds selected amount of diplomacy skill to the chosen character ID. change_diplomacy 20 change_martial Adds selected amount of martial skill to the chosen character ID. change_martial 20 change_stewardship Adds selected amount of stewardship skill to the chosen character ID. change_stewardship 20 change_intrigue Adds selected amount of intrigue skill to the chosen character ID. change_intrigue 20 change_learning Adds selected amount of learning skill to the chosen character ID. change_learning 20 change_prowess Adds selected amount of prowess skill to the chosen character ID. change_prowess 20 clear_character_modifiers Removes all character modifiers from the chosen character ID. clear_character_modifiers 26201 clear_title_laws Removes title succession laws from chosen title ID. clear_title_laws e_britannia clear_traits Removes all traits from selected character ID. clear_traits 26201 discover_all_eras Discovers all cultural innovations for selected character ID's culture. discover_all_eras 26201 discover_era Discovers all innovations for a selected era - defaults to the current era and pressing tab reveals all era IDs. discover_era culture_era_high_medieval discover_fascination Immediately discovers the current fascination of the selected character ID's culture. discover_fascination 26201 discover_innovation Immediately discovers selected innovation for the selected character ID's culture. Press tab to see all innovation IDs. discover_innovation innovation_longboats 26201 dynasty_prestige Adds specified amount of renown to the dynasty ID selected (defaults to 1000). dynasty_prestige 69000 end_schemes Removes all schemes targeting the player character. end_schemes event Triggers specific event ID. Press tab to see all. event pet_animal.1111 gain_all_dynasty_perks Gives the specified character ID all dynasty legacies. gain_all_dynasty_perks 26201 gain_all_perks Gives all lifestyle perks to specified character ID. gain_all_perks 26201 give_title Gives specified title to the chosen character. give_title e_britannia gold Ads specified amount of gold to the player character (defaults to 1000, negative values remove gold). gold 420 instabuild Finishes holdings and buildings within a day in the player character's domain. Re-enter to disable. instabuild instant_birth Pregnancies last for one day. Re-enter to disable. instant_birth join_era Enters specified era for the character ID's culture. join_era culture_era_late_medieval kill Kills specified character ID. kill 26201 know_schemes Discovers all schemes targeted at the player character. know_schemes merge_culture Changes the culture of all counties from the first specified culture to the second. merge_culture anglo_saxon irish pregnancy Makes female character ID pregnant (second character ID is the father). If no father is specified, then it remains unknown. pregnancy 26201 15661 remove_doctrine Removes specified doctrine from the chosen faith. Press tab for all doctrine IDs. remove_doctrine tenet_tax_nonbelievers remove_nick Gets rid of the selected character ID's current nickname. remove_nick 26201 remove_relation Removes relation between the two character IDs specified. remove_relation friend 26201 15661 remove_trait Removes specified trait from chosen character. remove_trait hunter_3 set_culture Changes culture to specified culture for chosen character ID. Press tab for all culture IDs. set_culture irish 26201 set_dread Sets dread to specified amount for chosen character ID. set_dread 100 26201 set_faith Changes faith to specified faith for chosen character ID. Press tab for all faith IDs. set_faith slavic_pagan 26201 set_focus Changes focus to specified focus for chosen character ID. set_focus martial_authority_focus 26201 set_nick Gives specified nickname to chosen character ID. set_nick nick_the_strong set_sexuality Changes sexuality of selected character ID. set_sexuality bisexual 26201 set_stress Sets stress level to chosen number for selected character ID. set_stress 0 26201 set_diplomacy Sets diplomacy skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_diplomacy 69 26201 set_martial Sets martial skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_martial 69 26201 set_stewardship Sets stewardship skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_stewardship 69 26201 set_intrigue Sets intrigue skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_intrigue 69 26201 set_learning Sets learning skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_learning 69 26201 set_prowess Sets prowess skill to chosen number for the selected character ID. set_prowess 69 26201 yesmen All characters accept all proposals. Re-enter to disable. yesmen

That’s all the Crusader Kings 3 console commands! For more, check out our CK3 review to find out whether it’s the game for you, as well as Sin’s diary on ruling a small tribal nation in vanilla Crusader Kings 3.