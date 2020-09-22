Graphics card deals of the week - 22nd September 2020

With the launch of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and the imminent arrival of AMD’s Big Navi GPUs on the horizon, now is not a great time to be buying a new graphics card. Prices for older cards haven’t fallen as low as you might expect given they’re about to be replaced by something newer and shinier, and many graphics cards simply aren’t worth considering any more due to the new ones being so much faster for the same kind of price.

Still, if you simply cannot wait and are in desperate need of a new graphics card, we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find a list of all the cheapest graphics card deals around right now so you can see exactly how they stack up against the competition. I’ll also tell you exactly what each card is capable of when it comes to gaming performance, and how much prices have changed week-on-week.

If you’re not sure what kind of graphics card you should buy, one of the best ways of working out what card you need is to think about the resolution of your gaming monitor. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K. On the other hand, if you’re also thinking about upgrading your monitor soon, then you’ll want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well. To find out more about our favourite graphics cards for each resolution, have a read of our top graphics card recommendations for 1080p, 1440p and 4K gaming.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do – all of which I explain below. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the cheapest graphics card deals of the week.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

A $10 rise for the GTX 1660 in the US this week, with static prices in the UK. As a result, it’s still not a great buy when it’s so close in price to its Super-fied sibling. It’s a decent graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but at these prices your money is still better spent elsewhere – either on the GTX 1660 Super, or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT. For more information, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

The GTX 1660 Super is down £5 in the UK this week, but no change in the US. Either way, it’s still the Nvidia graphics card to buy if you’re after a good 1080p GPU – for now, at least. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, capable of producing at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p, and nigh on identical performance to the GTX 1660 Ti. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well, although AMD’s RX 5500 XT is arguably better value.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

Down £7 in the UK, although no change in the US again. Still, even at this price, you’re better off choosing the cheaper GTX 1660 Super. You’re not gaining much by opting for the Ti – just have a read of my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article to see why. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but right now it’s not a particularly good deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

You’d think prices would go down with the imminent arrival of the RTX 30-series, but alas, the RTX 2060 still costs as much as it did last week in the UK, and it’s actually gone up by $15 in the US. The RTX 2060 is still a better buy than both the GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 Super right now, but you should probably wait to see if Nvidia announce an RTX 3060 before buying. If you can’t wait, this is a great GPU for hitting well over 60fps on Ultra settings at 1080p, and it’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card on a budget. To see how it stacks up, have a read of my GTX 1660 Ti vs RTX 2060 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

Prices for the RTX 2060 Super have dropped by £5 in the UK this week, but really, you should wait for the inevitable RTX 3060 at the moment, or take the plunge on the RTX 3070 next month. Sure, the Super is a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

The RTX 2070 is still a reasonably good buy compared to its other RTX 20 siblings, but given that the RTX 3070 is meant to offer RTX 2080 Ti levels of performance for just a bit more at £469 / $499, you’re probably better off spending the extra and getting this instead of the RTX 2070 – or waiting for that inevitable RTX 3060. It’s a great 1440p graphics card and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High), but with prices remaining static in the UK and increasing by $10 in the US, it’s not a particularly great buy right now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

The RTX 2070 Super is the best Nvidia graphics card for 1440p gaming right now, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, but with the RTX 3070 on the horizon, you should wait until October and get that instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

The RTX 2080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, capable of delivering a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K, but with the RTX 3080 on the way for roughly the same price and double the amount of performance, there’s no reason to buy one of these right now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

The RTX 2080 Super delivers exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K, but you definitely should put your wallet away until the RTX 3080 arrives later this month.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

The RTX 2080 Ti may be the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now, but there’s no reason to spend over a grand on this graphics card right now, as the RTX 3070 will be able to deliver the same amount of performance for a lot less.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

No change in price this week, but the RX 5500 XT is still a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. It’s considerably better value than Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards at the moment, plus you get a free copy of Godfall with it, too.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060. UK and US prices have remained the same this week, but you do get two free games with it – Godfall and WOW’s Shadowlands expansion – making it extra good value.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance – if you can find one, as stock levels have been very low of late – but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT isn’t that much more, you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

With the RTX 3070 on the horizon, the RX 5700 XT isn’t such good value any more. US prices have remained the same this week, but UK prices have gone up by £5. It’s still a better buy than the existing RTX 2070, though, as it’s more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at 1440p, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p – just look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info. Really, though, you should probably hold off if you want to make your money go further.

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks at the moment would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but this will likely change once Nvidia release their RTX 30 cards and we know a bit more about AMD’s upcoming Big Navi cards. Right now, AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine at this resolution if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 Super as an absolute minimum – although again, this will likely drop down to an RTX 3070 come October time. The current RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d currently recommend waiting for an RTX 30 card.