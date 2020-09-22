Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Halo 3: ODST has arrived on PC

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

22nd September 2020 / 4:58PM

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has gained another game, except this one isn’t actually about that Master Chief guy. Halo 3: ODST arrived on PC today, giving players the chance to follow the story of some normal human dudes, and not a giant Spartan. It takes place before the events of Halo 3, and you play as some Orbital Drop Shock Troopers who’re trying to figure out why the Covenant invaded New Mombasa.

Admittedly, I’ve never played a Halo game (yeah, I know), but ODST is always the one my pals talk most highly of.

Also, I was today years-old when I learned it might as well be a Firefly spin-off, seeing as it features the voice talents of Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk. Which only makes me want to play it even more.

As well as the story campaign, it’s bringing with it its four-player co-op mode, Firefight, where you have to take out waves of enemies with your squad.

The game originally launched back in 2009 for the Xbox 360, but thankfully its PC debut comes with lotsa optimisations to make it look slightly less like a noughties game. You can play it in 4k and at 60 fps (if you have the hardware to handle it), and there’s customisable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, and FOV customisation.

Halo 3: ODST is available now on Steam and the Microsoft Store (at the time of writing, that Microsoft Store link doesn’t work, the page seems a bit broken). You can buy it on its lonesome, or get it as part of The Master Chief Collection.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

