Baldur's Gate 3 has delayed its early access launch by one week

Larian have popped up just a week before Baldur’s Gate’s 3‘s planned early access launch to say that they’re pushing the launch back to October 6th. Don’t panic, everything is not on fire. It’s just a delay of one week. The cheeks have even changed the studio’s name on Twitter to “Baldur’s Late” as a result.

Larian say that they’ve run into a few unexpected delays and stability issues that they want to solve before launch. Those delays have slowed down translations for other languages and so on. One extra week is all they suspect they’ll need to put the game through its paces with their AI “super-gamer” stress testing machine.

We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) September 23, 2020

Since Larian went and published the announcement as text on an image, here it is transcribed for ya:

“Our guiding principle for early access is that it’s fine for there to be smaller bugs or a few things that are lacking polish, but it needs to offer a fun gameplay experience with as few crashes as possible. “We’re nearly there but we had a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we’re sifting through. Because of the delays, our translations are also later than expected and we want to ensure localization for the announced Early Access languages is strong enough for our international fans to have a good time. “Thankfully, a week’s delay (to October 6th) is all we expect to need to triple check stability, and triple check localization. “We say ‘expect’ because the game still has to pass the ‘World Tester’. The World Tester is a sort of AI super-gamer that plays through the game at incredible speed, stress testing everything and pushing it to its limits. This super-gamer is currently playing through, and the results are looking good but not perfect yet. We know that if the super-gamer doesn’t break the game, there’s less chance you will. Not that we have any illusions that you won’t try!”

Larian are also planning to dig into more info on romance and relationships in an update later today, so there’ll be that to pore over in the meantime.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will now launch in early access on October 6th on Steam and GOG.